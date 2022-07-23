Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 20 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 76:33:57

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +3:34

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +8:13

4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +13:56

5. Aleksandr Vlasov — +16:37

6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +17:24

7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +19:02

8. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +19:12

9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +23:47

10. Adam Yates (GBR) — +25:43

13. Neilson Powless (USA) — +47:48

18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:02:29

DNF. Chris Froome (GBR)

DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)

1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 480

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 250

3. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 236

4. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 171

5. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 158

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 72 points

2. Simon Geschke (GER) — 64

3. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 61

4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 61

5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 59

Young Rider (White Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 76:37:31

2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +57:34

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:27:43

4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:31:14

5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:54:48



