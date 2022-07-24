Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record at track worlds

By Jul 24, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT
Tobi Amusan
Nigerian Tobi Amusan broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record in the semifinals at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Amusan, who was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and the last worlds in 2019, clocked 12.12 seconds on Sunday at Hayward Field, an hour and 50 minutes before she contests the final.

Amusan took eight hundredths off American Keni Harrison‘s world record from 2016. Amusan’s previous personal best was 12.40, set in the first round at worlds on Saturday.

“I wanted to get out and go,” the former UTEP standout Amusan said, according to World Athletics. “I did what I had to do. Now I’m looking forward to the finals.”

Harrison was second in the semifinal in 12.27, matching the 11th-best performance in history.

Five of the eight women in the race set personal bests with a .9 meter/second tailwind. The maximum allowable tailwind for record purposes is two meters/second.

