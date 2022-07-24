2022 Tour de France final standings, results

By Jul 24, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

2022 Tour de France final standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 21 of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 79:32:29
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +3:34
3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +8:13
4. David Gaudu (FRA) — +13:56
5. Aleksandr Vlasov — +16:37
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +17:24
7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +19:02
8. Louis Meintjes (RSA) — +19:12
9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — +23:47
10. Adam Yates (GBR) — +25:43
13. Neilson Powless (USA) — +47:48
18. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:02:29
DNF. Chris Froome (GBR)
DNF. Primoz Roglic (SLO)

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 480
2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) — 286
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 250
4. Christophe Laporte (FRA) — 171
5. Fabio Jakobsen (NED) — 159

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 72 points
2. Simon Geschke (GER) — 65
3. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) — 61
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 61
5. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 59

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 79:36:03
2. Thomas Pidcock (GBR) — +57:34
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:27:43
4. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) — +1:31:14
5. Andreas Leknessund (NOR) — +1:54:48

