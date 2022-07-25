Paris 2024 Olympic slogan unveiled with 2 years to go

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paris 2024 Olympic organizers unveiled the Games’ slogan — “Games Wide Open” — on the eve of the two-years-out date from the Opening Ceremony.

“It‘a simple, but for us it’s effective,” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said, noting the slogan is a continuation of the previous bid slogan, “Made for Sharing.” “This idea of sharing with people the energy of the Games is very important.”

That will manifest with events such as the previously announced mass participation marathon that will be held in relation to the Games on the Olympic marathon route.

The Opening Ceremony will be like none before — held outside a stadium along the Seine River with boats carrying athletes along famous landmarks, climaxing with the Eiffel Tower.

The Games — with non-medal competition starting July 24, 2024 — feature 329 medal events, 10 fewer than the record 339 in Tokyo. Paris hosts for a record-tying third time, 100 years after its last time hosting.

Breaking is the lone sport on the Paris program that will make its Olympic debut, though it was held at the last Youth Summer Olympics in 2018.

Competition venues include Roland Garros for tennis and boxing, Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower for beach volleyball and the Palace of Versailles for equestrian and modern pentathlon.

Recent Olympic slogans

Salt Lake City 2002: Light the Fire Within

Athens 2004: Welcome Home

Torino 2006: Passion Lives Here

Beijing 2008: One World, One Dream

Vancouver 2010: With Glowing Hearts

London 2012: Inspire A Generation

Sochi 2014: Hot. Cool. Yours.

Rio 2016: A New World

PyeongChang 2018: Passion. Connected.

Tokyo 2020: United By Emotion

Beijing 2022: Together for a Shared Future

Paris 2024: Games Wide Open

