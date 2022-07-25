Paris 2024 Olympic slogan unveiled with 2 years to go

Paris 2024 Olympic organizers unveiled the Games’ slogan — “Games Wide Open” — on the eve of the two-years-out date from the Opening Ceremony.
“It‘a simple, but for us it’s effective,” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said, noting the slogan is a continuation of the previous bid slogan, “Made for Sharing.” “This idea of sharing with people the energy of the Games is very important.”
That will manifest with events such as the previously announced mass participation marathon that will be held in relation to the Games on the Olympic marathon route.
The Opening Ceremony will be like none before — held outside a stadium along the Seine River with boats carrying athletes along famous landmarks, climaxing with the Eiffel Tower.
The Games — with non-medal competition starting July 24, 2024 — feature 329 medal events, 10 fewer than the record 339 in Tokyo. Paris hosts for a record-tying third time, 100 years after its last time hosting.
Breaking is the lone sport on the Paris program that will make its Olympic debut, though it was held at the last Youth Summer Olympics in 2018.
Competition venues include Roland Garros for tennis and boxing, Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower for beach volleyball and the Palace of Versailles for equestrian and modern pentathlon.
Recent Olympic slogans
Salt Lake City 2002: Light the Fire Within
Athens 2004: Welcome Home
Torino 2006: Passion Lives Here
Beijing 2008: One World, One Dream
Vancouver 2010: With Glowing Hearts
London 2012: Inspire A Generation
Sochi 2014: Hot. Cool. Yours.
Rio 2016: A New World
PyeongChang 2018: Passion. Connected.
Tokyo 2020: United By Emotion
Beijing 2022: Together for a Shared Future
Paris 2024: Games Wide Open
An invitation to the world to come and experience a whole set of new emotions together.
You are 1'30 min away from discovering the slogan of the #Paris2024 Olympic AND Paralympic Games.#RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/ciLzX5DZqb
— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 25, 2022