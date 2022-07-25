2022 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke headline the U.S. Swimming Championships in Irvine, California, this week, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

A month after the world championships concluded in Budapest, swimmers are vying for national championships and a springboard into the year before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a first, every year in this Olympic cycle, includes a world championships. Next summer, they’ll be in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ledecky, who won four golds in four events in Budapest, is entered in Irvine in her trademark event, the 800m freestyle, as well as events she doesn’t swim at major international meets — the 100m free and 400m individual medley.

Her most anticipated race may be the 200m free, which she did not contest at worlds but could add back to her program ahead of Paris.

Others entered include world championships team members Claire Curzan, Leah Smith, Michael Andrew and Shaine Casas.

2022 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

*Delayed broadcast.

