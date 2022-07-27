Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Commonwealth Games highlight show airs daily at 6 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streams for Olympic Channel subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The Commonwealth Games, a quadrennial multi-sport event, open Thursday and run through Aug. 8 in Birmingham, Great Britain.

The Commonwealth Games include athletes from Great Britain and the Commonwealth of Nations — mostly former British colonies — notably Australia, Canada, Jamaica and South Africa. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make up Great Britain at the Olympics (Northern Ireland athletes also have the option of representing Ireland at the Olympics), field separate teams at the Commonwealth Games.

Most of the sports are also in the Olympics, but some are not, such as lawn bowls.

Notable athletes entered include Australian swimming stars Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown, two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain (who will represent England) and rising Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh.

In track and field: Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who swept the 100m and 200m at the last two Olympics, and Shericka Jackson, who last week won the world 200m title in the second-fastest time in history.

2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Broadcast Schedule

