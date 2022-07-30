Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leanne Wong earned her biggest all-around gymnastics title in three years, becoming the first woman in history to follow an NCAA season by winning the U.S. Classic, a tune-up for the national championships.

Wong, who won the world all-around silver medal last October after serving as an Olympic alternate, won the U.S. Classic with 54.4 points. She prevailed by .35 of a point over Shilese Jones, the other established elite in the field just outside Salt Lake City.

Full results are here.

Wong, an 18-year-old rising University of Florida sophomore, had the top score on balance beam and tied with Jones for the best single vault score.

Jones led after posting the top score on the uneven bars, her second event, then was passed by Wong after falling twice off the beam. Wong rallied after a bars fall on her second event.

Wong earned her first elite-level all-around title since the 2019 American Cup, her senior debut. She also won three NCAA regular season all-arounds last winter.

Wong and Jones were eighth and 10th in the all-around, respectively, at last year’s Olympic Trials.

Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles are expected to return to elite competition at nationals in Tampa in three weeks, bidding to make the five-woman team for this fall’s world championships in Liverpool, Great Britain. Like Wong, Carey and Chiles began their NCAA careers last winter.

The last U.S. woman to compete at worlds coming off an NCAA season was Brenna Dowell in 2015.

Konnor McClain and Kayla DiCello, favorites to make the world team, are also expected for nationals after scratching out of Classic earlier this week.

