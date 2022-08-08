Noah Lyles‘ biggest threats to his 200m supremacy through the next Olympics are all slated to line up against him at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

It airs live on Peacock from 2-4 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Saturday from 1-3.

Lyles, who broke Michael Johnson‘s American record at the world championships last month, is the headliner of the main event of the most prestigious annual track and field competition in Europe.

But there are others on the marquee: Michael Norman, who at last earned his world title in the 400m and could move down in distance for the 2024 Paris Games. Plus 18-year-old phenom Knighton, who took bronze at worlds.

That’s just one of Wednesday’s sizzling sprint fields. World records could also be under threat in other events in Monaco, which has a penchant for producing fast times in distance races.

Here are the Monaco entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

12:30 p.m. — Men’s Long Jump

1:20 — Women’s Pole Vault

1:35 — Women’s Javelin

1:45 — Men’s High Jump

2:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles

2:14 — Men’s 1000m

2:24 — Women’s 100m

2:26 — Women’s Triple Jump

2:32 — Women’s 1500m

2:47 — Men’s 110m Hurdles

2:56 — Women’s 800m

3:06 — Women’s 400m

3:16 — Men’s 3000m

3:33 — Men’s 200m

3:44 — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Here are five events to watch (statistics via Tilastopaja.org and World Athletics):

Women’s 100m — 2:24 p.m. ET

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce returns four days after running the world’s fastest time this year, a 10.66 that was one hundredth faster than she clocked to win her fifth world title last month. The 35-year-old mom could be pushed to something faster given the additional presence of Shericka Jackson, who took silver in the world championships 100m and gold in the 200m.

Women’s Triple Jump — 2:26 p.m. ET

The deepest event of the meet with the top six returning from the world championships, led by Olympic and world champion and world record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela. Rojas’ lone defeat in nearly three years came in Monaco last year, where Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts got the win. Ricketts is in this field. Ricketts took silver at worlds, but was nearly two feet behind Rojas, who had the three best jumps of the final. The margin separating Rojas from Ricketts was greater than the margin separating Ricketts from sixth place.

Women’s 1500m — 2:32 p.m. ET

Faith Kipyegon, the Olympic and world champion, could take aim at the world record. Last year in Monaco, she lowered her Kenyan record by 2.84 seconds and ran the fourth-fastest time in history. Her 3:51.07 was exactly one second slower than Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba‘s world record, set in Monaco in 2015. Kipyegon, a 28-year-old mom, ran the six best times of her career in the last 14 months. Her top rivals aren’t in the Monaco field, but Americans Sinclaire Johnson and Elise Cranny will be among those sizing themselves up against the legendary miler.

Men’s 110m Hurdles — 2:47 p.m. ET

Could be a better race than the world championships final won by Grant Holloway over countryman Trey Cunningham. Monaco has those two, plus U.S. champion Daniel Roberts, who was eliminated in the first round at worlds, and Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica, who withdrew before the world championships final injured. The only missing man is Devon Allen, who is busy trying to make the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

Men’s 200m — 3:33 p.m. ET

Lyles and Norman go head-to-head for the first time since 2019, when Norman handed Lyles his first outdoor 200m defeat in three years. The 2016 World Junior Championships roommates have since become senior world champions and will look in 2024 to win their first individual Olympic titles. Lyles is entrenched in the 200m. Norman has entertained 200m thoughts, even 100m thoughts, in the past. Now that he’s got a 400m gold medal, the shorter distances may be more appealing. However, there is much more competition there domestically in the form of Knighton, looking for the biggest win of his career.



OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!