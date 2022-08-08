Sydney McLaughlin ends season with another historic 400m hurdles time

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sydney McLaughlin ran the sixth-fastest 400m hurdles time in history in what she said beforehand was her last race of the season.

McLaughlin, who lowered her world record at June’s USATF Outdoor Championships (51.41) and July’s world championships (50.68), ran 51.68 at a Continental Tour meet in Hungary on Monday.

McLaughlin, who turned 23 on Sunday, extended her win streak to seven meets since her last defeat at the 2019 World Championships. Her time on Monday would have been a world record up until the Tokyo Olympics, where she lowered it from 51.90 to 51.46.

Next season is another world championships year. McLaughlin has a bye into next August’s worlds in Budapest in the 400m hurdles as reigning champion but has said she could add or change events, perhaps to the flat 400m, as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach.

Also Monday, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m in 10.67 seconds, giving her the world’s six best times this year.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, has broken 10.70 a total of seven times in her career, all in the last two years after returning from 2019 childbirth, including five times in the last three months. No other woman has broken 10.70 more than four times in a career.

World champion Grant Holloway was upset by Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell in the 110m hurdles. Both ran 13.12, with Broadbell chasing down Holloway, who had a big early lead.

World bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton won the 200m in 19.88 seconds, while world silver medalist Kenny Bednarek pulled up grabbing the back of his upper left leg.

The track and field season continues with a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday, featuring a 200m showdown among Noah Lyles, Michael Norman, Knighton and, if he’s OK to run, Bednarek. A preview and broadcast information is here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!