U.S. hockey goalie Alex Cavallini announces pregnancy

Alex Cavallini, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at the Beijing Winter Olympics, is due with her first child late this year or early next year.

Cavallini, 30, started all three playoff games at the Olympics in February, including a 3-2 loss in the final to Canada, after which she said she tore an MCL on Jan. 14.

She led the tournament with a 1.27 goals-against average among primary goalies after being the last goalie cut from the 2014 Olympic team and the unused third goalie at the 2018 Olympics.

Cavallini has not said publicly if or when she plans to return to the national team.

USA Hockey is currently holding a camp to determine its roster for the world championship tournament in Denmark that starts Aug. 25. The other Olympic goalies — Maddie Rooney and Nicole Hensley — are among those in attendance.

Come the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, Cavallini will be 34 years old. This year, Hilary Knight became the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s hockey player in history at age 32.

