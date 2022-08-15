Grenada’s Anderson Peters, the world javelin champion, said Sunday night that he is feeling better and faces “a long road to full recovery” from a physical altercation on a party cruise boat last Wednesday.

“Phew …! The past few days have been a rollercoaster for me — from being excited to return home after two great competitions, to being quickly ripped of such excitement replaced with pain and discomfort,” was posted on Peters’ social media. “I know that you’re all concerned about my well-being, so please, know that I’m feeling better than I was in the immediate aftermath.”

The Royal Grenada Police Force said Friday that six Trinidadians were arrested and charged in connection with the incident involving Peters on the Harbour Master Vessel in Grenada. Videos of the incident were published last week across social media.

Five men were charged with one count of grievous harm and stealing and one man was charged with assault on Peters. Five men were also charged with causing harm to Peters’ brother Kiddon.

Peters, a 24-year-old who got his start in throwing by hurling rocks at mango trees, is the two-time reigning world champion in the javelin. He was eliminated in qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics.

