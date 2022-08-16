Ireen Wust, Olympic speed skating medals record holder, starts new career

By Aug 16, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT
Ireen Wust
Getty
0 Comments

Ireen Wüst, the Olympic speed skating record holder with 13 medals including six golds, joined a Dutch athlete development organization as a mentor.

The 36-year-old Wüst, who retired in March, is reunited with coach Gerard Kemkers, who is the director of TalentNED, which so far has focused on speed skaters and cyclists.

Kemkers said a goal is to train the next Sven Karmer, Marianne Vos, Mathieu van der Poel or Wust, listing some of the Netherlands’ most successful athletes between the two sports, according to NOS.

Wüst joined TalentNED’s athlete roster when it launched in 2018.

At the Olympics last February, she took gold in the 1500m and bronze in the team pursuit, becoming the first athlete to win an individual gold medal at five Olympics.

Her 13 Winter Olympic medals are tied for second in history with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen, trailing Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, who won 15 medals.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Melodie Daoust
Melodie Daoust, Olympic MVP, not on Canada roster for world hockey championship
Lake Louise
Alpine Canada says no decision made on Lake Louise’s World Cup future
Kelly Cheng, Betsi Flint
Kelly Cheng, Betsi Flint earn big win for U.S. beach volleyball as Olympic...