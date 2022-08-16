Ireen Wust, Olympic speed skating medals record holder, starts new career

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ireen Wüst, the Olympic speed skating record holder with 13 medals including six golds, joined a Dutch athlete development organization as a mentor.

The 36-year-old Wüst, who retired in March, is reunited with coach Gerard Kemkers, who is the director of TalentNED, which so far has focused on speed skaters and cyclists.

Kemkers said a goal is to train the next Sven Karmer, Marianne Vos, Mathieu van der Poel or Wust, listing some of the Netherlands’ most successful athletes between the two sports, according to NOS.

Wüst joined TalentNED’s athlete roster when it launched in 2018.

At the Olympics last February, she took gold in the 1500m and bronze in the team pursuit, becoming the first athlete to win an individual gold medal at five Olympics.

Her 13 Winter Olympic medals are tied for second in history with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen, trailing Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, who won 15 medals.

