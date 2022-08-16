Alpine Canada says no decision made on Lake Louise’s World Cup future

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s Alpine skiing federation said no decision has been made on the future of its annual World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alberta, after Austrian media reported that it will not be part of the circuit after this season.

“We have not confirmed anything beyond the event in November 2022,” an Alpine Canada spokesperson said in an email Monday. “I’m sure you can appreciate, there are several factors and moving parts, and we are not yet in a position to comment on the future of the event. What we are confident in saying is that Alpine Canada will work hard with all communities and organizing bodies to ensure that World Cup action remains in Canada.”

Austrian media reported that Lake Louise, the longest-running Alpine skiing World Cup stop in North America, will be taken off the circuit after this upcoming season. One outlet cited International Ski Federation (FIS) men’s race director Markus Waldner. Another quoted Austrian Alpine federation boss Herbert Mandl.

“We were surprised and disappointed to see reports on foreign websites fostering rumors and speculation,” Alpine Canada said in a statement. “There are several resorts in Canada, including Lake Louise, that are keen to host WC events and we are working with them to develop the right long term strategy in partnership with FIS for next season and beyond.”

FIS communications officials have not responded to a request for comment.

Lake Louise held at least one Alpine World Cup race every year from 1993 through this past season, save 2020-21 when the tour did not visit North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, it held men’s speed races the last weekend of November and women’s speed races the first weekend of December. It is scheduled to do so again this season.

“The World Cup contract is signed yearly so there have been no discussions for years beyond 2022 at this time,” a Lake Louise Ski Resort statement read Tuesday. “The Lake Louise Ski Resort is and will continue to be a strong supporter of this event.

… We feel we will continue to be the best option to host World Cup speed events in Canada.”

In 2018, the resort announced that its downhill run would be renamed “Lake Lindsey Way” after Lindsey Vonn, who earned 18 of her 82 World Cup wins at Lake Louise in 44 career starts there.

Vonn was so successful there that, in the middle of her career, the venue started unofficially being called Lake Lindsey.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Bode Miller earned their first World Cup downhill and super-G victories at Lake Louise. Picabo Street‘s first World Cup downhill win also came there.

