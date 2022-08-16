Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mélodie Daoust, the MVP of the 2018 Olympics and 2021 World Championship, is not on Canada’s roster for the world women’s hockey championship that starts Aug. 25.

Daoust, 30, was listed as invited but unable to attend a Hockey Canada selection camp, then wasn’t named to the 23-player roster announced Monday for worlds in Denmark.

Daoust has not commented publicly on her national team status.

She was the youngest Canadian hockey player at the 2014 Olympics (gold over the U.S. in an overtime final), led the team in points at the 2018 Olympics (silver to the U.S. in a final shootout) and led the tournament in points at the 2021 Worlds (gold over the U.S.).

At the Olympics in February, she was injured in the second period of the opening game, sat out until the semifinals and totaled 32 minutes, 32 seconds of ice time for the tournament, where Canada beat the U.S. in the final.

Fellow forwards Rebecca Johnston and Natalie Spooner, who own a combined five Olympic gold medals, were also listed as invited but unable to attend the selection camp and are not on the 23-player roster for worlds. Spooner announced two months ago that she’s pregnant and due in December.

The team includes the rest of the nation’s biggest stars: forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Canada is the reigning Olympic and world champion, winning back-to-back global championships for the first time since 2006 and 2007.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!