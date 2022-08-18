2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

All-around and event results from the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa …
Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Brody Malone — 88.942
2. Asher Hong — 85.480
3. Donnell Whittenburg — 84.774
4. Shane Wiskus — 84.423
5. Yul Moldauer — 84.276
6. Fred Richard — 83.880
7. Colt Walker — 83.846
Floor Exercise
1. Asher Hong — 14.729
2. Brody Malone — 14.616
3. Fred Richard — 14.466
4. Connor McCool — 14.457
5. Colt Walker — 14.2
High Bar
1. Brody Malone — 15.716
2. Fred Richard — 14.666
3. Garrett Braunton — 14.272
4. Shane Wiskus — 14.095
5. Ian Lasic-Ellis — 13.700
Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips — 16.999
2. Blake Sun — 15.992
3. Colt Walker — 15.699
4. Brody Malone — 15.171
5. Shane Wiskus — 15.149
Pommel Horse
1. Ian Skirkey — 15.743
2. Stephen Nedoroscik — 15.693
3. Brody Malone — 15.089
4. Yul Moldauer — 14.789
5. Cameron Bock — 14.100
Still Rings
1. Donnell Whittenburg — 15.422
2. Alex Diab — 15.245
3. Asher Hong — 14.816
4. Yul Moldauer — 14.516
5. Riley Loos — 14.457
Vault
1. Asher Hong — 16.630
2. Donnell Whittenburg — 16.380
3. Riley Loos — 15.447
4. Colt Walker — 15.197
5. Taylor Burkhart — 14.994
