Olympic mountain bike silver medalist suspended after positive drug test

Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships.

Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is approved for use in farming in some countries to promote growth in cattle.

Flückiger, who won a silver medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was in Munich for his event when his provisional ban was announced on Thursday. His Olympic medal is not affected by the case.

Swiss Cycling said it was informed earlier Thursday by Swiss anti-doping officials about the positive test in a sample taken June 5.

Swiss Sport Integrity said it was investigating and would not give more details until the disciplinary case was finished.

The 33-year-old Flückiger became a world champion in mountain bike team relay in 2019.

