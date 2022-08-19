2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

All-around and event results from the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa …

Women (Day 1 of 2)

All-Around

1. Shilese Jones — 57.2

2. Konnor McClain — 56.4

3. Jordan Chiles — 55.95

3. Kayla DiCello — 55.95

5. Jade Carey — 55.65

6. Skye Blakely — 54.7

Balance Beam

1. Konnor McClain — 14.8

2. Kayla DiCello — 13.8

3. Shilese Jones — 13.7

4. Ciena Alipio — 13.6

4. Jordan Chiles — 13.6

Floor Exercise

1. Shilese Jones — 14.1

2. Jade Carey — 14.05

3. Konnor McClain — 13.9

4. Kayla DiCello — 13.85

5. Jordan Chiles — 13.75

Uneven Bars

1. Shilese Jones — 14.85

2. Jordan Chiles — 14.25

3. Leanne Wong — 14.2

4. Kayla DiCello — 14.1

5. Lexi Zeiss — 13.9

Vault

1. Jade Carey — 14.8

2. Shilese Jones — 14.55

3. Konnor McClain — 14.4

4. Jordan Chiles — 14.35

5. Amelia Disidore — 14.3

Men (Day 1 of 2)

All-Around

1. Brody Malone — 88.942

2. Asher Hong — 85.480

3. Donnell Whittenburg — 84.774

4. Shane Wiskus — 84.423

5. Yul Moldauer — 84.276

6. Fred Richard — 83.880

7. Colt Walker — 83.846

Floor Exercise

1. Asher Hong — 14.729

2. Brody Malone — 14.616

3. Fred Richard — 14.466

4. Connor McCool — 14.457

5. Colt Walker — 14.2

High Bar

1. Brody Malone — 15.716

2. Fred Richard — 14.666

3. Garrett Braunton — 14.272

4. Shane Wiskus — 14.095

5. Ian Lasic-Ellis — 13.700

Parallel Bars

1. Curran Phillips — 16.999

2. Blake Sun — 15.992

3. Colt Walker — 15.699

4. Brody Malone — 15.171

5. Shane Wiskus — 15.149

Pommel Horse

1. Ian Skirkey — 15.743

2. Stephen Nedoroscik — 15.693

3. Brody Malone — 15.089

4. Yul Moldauer — 14.789

5. Cameron Bock — 14.100

Still Rings

1. Donnell Whittenburg — 15.422

2. Alex Diab — 15.245

3. Asher Hong — 14.816

4. Yul Moldauer — 14.516

5. Riley Loos — 14.457

Vault

1. Asher Hong — 16.630

2. Donnell Whittenburg — 16.380

3. Riley Loos — 15.447

4. Colt Walker — 15.197

5. Taylor Burkhart — 14.994

