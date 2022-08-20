Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

TAMPA — Brody Malone repeated as U.S. men’s all-around gymnastics champion and will lead the five-man team at this fall’s world championships.

Malone, a Tokyo Olympian, totaled 176.590 points over two nights of competition, distancing two-time world championships medalist Donnell Whittenburg by 5.019 points. It’s the second-largest margin of victory since the perfect 10 was replaced by an open-ended scoring system in 2006.

“It wasn’t all perfect, but I was happy with my performance minus a little bit of a hiccup on high bar,” Malone said on CNBC.

Malone also clinched the first of five spots on the U.S. men’s team for this fall’s world championships.

He’ll be joined by Whittenburg, a 2016 Olympic alternate who had his best U.S. all-around finish since 2015. At 28, he is bidding to become the oldest American to earn a world medal since Blaine Wilson in 2003.

“I’ve had my highs, and I’ve definitely had my lows,” said Whittenburg, who says the last box to check in his career is to make his first Olympic team in 2024.

A committee will choose the other three men after an October selection camp.

Asher Hong made a strong case with a third-place all-around finish. Hong, 18, can become the youngest U.S. man to compete at worlds since Danell Leyva in 2009.

Fred Richard, another 18-year-old, was fourth but is ineligible for senior worlds because he already competed in junior international competition this year.

Olympians Yul Moldauer (fifth place) and Yul Moldauer (seventh) may have work to do at camp.

So might Stephen Nedoroscik, the only active U.S. gymnast who owns an individual world championships gold medal. Nedoroscik competes solely on pommel horse and last October became the first American to win a world title on the event. But he was not at his best in Tampa.

The U.S. men were fifth at the Tokyo Games, earning zero medals across all Olympic men’s events for the first time since 2000. They are podium contenders for worlds due to the absence of Olympic champion Russia, whose athletes are banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Championships end Sunday with the last night of women’s competition.

