U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Saturday

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships continue Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of men’s competition, live on CNBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Brody Malone, who built the largest lead in championships history on Thursday, eyes a repeat national all-around title and the first spot on the five-man team for this fall’s world championships.

Behind Malone, several men are in contention for a valuable runner-up finish. If the U.S. Championships silver medalist also finishes in the top three on two of the six individual events, he also clinches a spot on the world team.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships Stream Links (7 p.m. ET)

CNBC | Peacock

Asher Hong, an 18-year-old in his senior nationals debut, was second after night one. He’s followed by veterans — two-time world championships medalist Donnell Whittenburg and Olympians Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer.

You might think those five are the leading contenders to make up the world team, which will be named after an October selection camp.

But note the presence of Stephen Nedoroscik, the only man in the field who owns a global gold medal. Last year, Nedoroscik became the first man to win a world title on pommel horse, the only event on which he competes.

If Nedoroscik performs well Saturday and again at an October selection camp, he could knock one of the all-arounders off the world team.

U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Broadcast Schedule | Day 1 Results | Live Scores

