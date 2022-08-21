2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday, featuring the return of Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

All four senior sessions — two days each for men and women — air live at 7 p.m. ET from Tampa, Florida.

Gymnasts are bidding for spots on the team for the world championships in Liverpool, Great Britain, in October and November. The five-person men’s and women’s teams will be finalized at October selection camps.

Carey, the Olympic floor exercise champion, and Chiles, an Olympic team silver medalist, can become the first U.S. female Olympians to make the following year’s world championships team since McKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross in 2013. Nationals marks Carey’s and Chiles’ first elite competition since the Tokyo Games, though both competed collegiately this past winter.

The women’s field also includes 2021 World all-around silver and bronze medalists Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello, plus Konnor McClain, who won the Winter Cup in February.

Simone Biles will miss nationals for the first time since 2017. Biles has not decided whether she will return for a 2024 Olympic run. Suni Lee, the Tokyo Olympic all-around champion, will not return to elite competition until 2023 at the earliest.

The men’s field features three of the five Olympic team members. Defending national all-around champion Brody Malone is joined by Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. Sam Mikulak, who competed at every nationals from 2012 through 2021 (with six all-around titles), and Alec Yoder retired.

The U.S. men’s all-around champion qualifies for the world team. The all-around runner-up qualifies if he is also top three on two individual events. The rest of the men’s team and the entire women’s team are named after the October selection camps.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule