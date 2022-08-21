U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more than 50 years.

Konnor McClain, a 17-year-old in her first senior nationals, trails by eight tenths of a point, a deficit that can be made up in one routine.

Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, Olympic medalists in their first elite competition since the Tokyo Games, are third and fifth, respectively.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships Stream Links (7 p.m. ET)

NBC | Peacock

Gymnasts are competing not only for national titles, but also to impress a committee that will finalize the five-woman team for this fall’s world championships after an October selection camp.

Jones, 10th at Olympic Trials, is bidding for her first world team. McClain did not compete at last year’s nationals or Olympic Trials, focusing on 2024. She competed at last October’s worlds and did not make a final.

Chiles and Carey already made history on the first night of competition Friday, becoming the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow an NCAA season by returning to elite competition. They also hope to make the teams for worlds and for the 2024 Paris Games.

U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Day 1 Results | Live Scores

