The 2022 Diamond League action continues this Friday, August 26 in Lausanne, Switzerland with an encore presentation Saturday, August 27. Live coverage will be available on Peacock and CNBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 Diamond League.

This weekend’s competition is loaded with talent featuring a variety of fan-favorite Olympians, world champions, and rising stars. You can find all of the 2022 Diamond League Lausanne entry lists here but here are five key events that you won’t want to miss.

Five Events to watch at the 2022 Diamond League Lausanne:

Men’s 200m – One of track and field’s most exciting rivalries continues this weekend as two-time 200m world champion Noah Lyles (Alexandria, Virginia) and world bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton (Tampa, Florida) go head-to-head. When these two met in the world championship final in Eugene, Lyles broke the American record in 19.31 ahead of Kenny Bednarek (Rice Lake, Wisconsin) in second and Knighton third. It’s also a return of the podium from the Monaco Diamond League meet with Michael Norman (Murrieta, California), who took the world title in the Men’s 400m last month, also in the field.

Women’s 100m – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Jamaican powerhouse trio that swept the podium at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Championships, will attempt another act of dominance. Twanisha Terry (Miami, Florida), who was part of the U.S. team that pulled off an incredible upset victory in the women’s 4x100m at Worlds, will represent the Americans alongside Aleia Hobbs (New Orleans, Louisiana), and Tamari Davis (Clermont, Florida).

Men’s 110m Hurdles – This race will feature Americans Grant Holloway (Chesapeake, Virginia) who became the first repeat world champion in this event since American Allen Johnson (2001/2003), and world silver medalist Trey Cunningham (Winfield, Alabama). Tokyo Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica is also in the field.

Women’s 100m Hurdles – Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the reigning world champion who notably broke the world record in her semifinal heat in Oregon, is set to compete against Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Keni Harrison (Clayton, North Carolina), the gold and silver medalists from Tokyo. 2019 world champion Nia Ali (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Tia Jones (Marietta, Georgia) will also represent the U.S. in this event.

Men’s Shot Put – This event features Ryan Crouser (Boring, Oregon), Joe Kovacs (Nazareth, Pennsylvania), and Josh Awotunde (Franklinville, New Jersey)–all three of this year’s world medalists. American Darrell Hill (Darby, Pennsylvania), a 2016 Olympian, will also be in the field.

