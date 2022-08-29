2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title.

Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Round 1 has already seen the first major upset of the tournament, as Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece fell to Colombian Daniel Galán in four sets Monday. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, was a true threat for the title but must now watch the action unfold without him.

Medvedev continues his journey to defend his title at the U.S. Open after defeating American Stefan Kozlov in the opening round. Up next, he takes on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. His path in ascending order will also include Yibing Wu, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Nadal.

Meanwhile, Nadal will be competing in his first U.S. Open since 2019 and all eyes will be on the four-time U.S. Open champion as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Nadal will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in Round 1.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw