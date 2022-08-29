2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and No. 10 Emma Raducanu headline the women’s singles draw. Serena Williams and Coco Gauff landed in the bottom half of the drawing.

Williams started her 21st U.S. Open by defeating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3. She will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, who beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-3, 6-0 in the first round.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Swiatek seeks to improve upon her all-time best U.S. Open finish in which she advanced to Round 4 in 2020. Swiatek’s unbeaten streak came to an and end at 37 matches when she fell to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon, but she will look to get back on top at the U.S. Open. Swiatek will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the first round.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

MORE: U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw