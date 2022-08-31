At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title.

Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Round 1 has already seen the first major upset of the tournament, as Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece fell to Colombian Daniel Galán in four sets Monday. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, was a true threat for the title but must now watch the action unfold without him.

Medvedev continues his journey to defend his title at the U.S. Open after defeating American Stefan Kozlov in the opening round. Up next, he takes on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. His path in ascending order will also include Yibing Wu, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Nadal.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz defeated the up-and-comer Sebastian Baez, 7-5, 7-5, 2-0 (ret.) in the first round on Tuesday to advance.

All eyes are also on the four-time U.S. Open champion Nadal as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Despite dropping the opening set to Rinky Hijikata in Round 1 on Tuesday, Nadal rallied to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, to collect his first U.S. Open victory since 2019 and advance to Round 2. The No. 2 seed is now a perfect 20-0 in Grand Slam play this season with titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

American Frances Tiafoe also got his U.S. open campaign off to a strong start with a win over fellow American Marcos Giron to clinch his fifth-straight U.S. Open second-round appearance.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

MORE: U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw