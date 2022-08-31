At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Serena Williams and Coco Gauff landed in the bottom half of the drawing.

Williams started her 21st U.S. Open by defeating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3. On Wednesday, she will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit , who beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-3, 6-0 in the first round.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Poland’s Swiatek seeks to improve upon her all-time best U.S. Open finish in which she advanced to Round 4 in 2020. Swiatek’s unbeaten streak came to an and end at 37 matches when she fell to Cornet at Wimbledon, but she will look to get back on top at the U.S. Open after a first round win over Jasmine Paolini.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka lost in the first round Tuesday to American Danielle Collins, 7-6(5), 6-3. Seeded No. 19 in the tournament, Collins snapped her three-match losing streak to knock off Osaka, who entered the U.S. Open unseeded.

Venus Williams also fell in the first round to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck. At 42 years old, Williams was making her Open Era record 91st Grand Slam main draw appearance, but the two-time U.S. Open champion could not power past Van Uytvanck.

Defending champion and No. 11 seed Emma Raducanu was defeated by Alize Cornet in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. The loss was Raducanu’s first in eight career main-draw matches at the U.S. Open, and it was the first time a defending champion lost in the first round since Angelique Kerber in 2017.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw