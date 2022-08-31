Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Erriyon Knighton highlight 2022 Brussels Diamond League; TV, Live Stream Schedule

The 2022 Diamond League action continues this Friday, September 2 in Brussels, Belgium with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3. Brussels is the final Diamond League meet before the two-day final in Zurich September 7th and 8th. Live coverage will be available on Peacock and NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 Diamond League.

This weekend’s field of talent will once again feature a great mix of fan-favorite Olympians, world champions, and rising stars. You can find all of the 2022 Diamond League Brussels entry lists here but here are five key events that you won’t want to miss.

Five Events to watch at the 2022 Diamond League Brussels:

Women’s 100m – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, two members of the Jamaican powerhouse trio that swept the podium at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Championships, will be in the field competing against Americans Aleia Hobbs (New Orleans, Louisiana), Sha’Carri Richardson (Dallas, Texas) and Tamara Clark (High Point, North Carolina).

Men’s 200m – After a surprising sixth place finish last weekend in Lausanne, 18-year-old world bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton (Tampa, Florida) will look for a bounce-back race in Brussels. His international competition includes Canada’s Aaron Brown, Reynier Mena of Cuba, and Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh, who is coming off his collegiate career as a Florida Gator.

Women’s 100m Hurdles – Last weekend, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the reigning Olympic champion, shattered a 34-year-old meet record to win the women’s 100m hurdles in Lausanne. Now she will attempt another act of dominance in Brussels. American Keni Harrison (Clayton, North Carolina), the silver medalist from Tokyo, will also be in the field.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Emma Coburn (Crested Butte, Colorado) and Courtney Frerichs (Nixa, Missouri) will represent the Americans in the field. Coburn is a two-time world medalist (2017 and 2019) in this event and the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist. Frerichs took home the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and finished second at the 2017 World Championships in this event. 2022 World silver and bronze medalists Werkuha Getachew and Mekides Abebe are also in the field.

Men’s 400m Hurdles – Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos made history with his win at the 2022 World Championships, becoming the first Brazilian man ever to win gold at an outdoor track and field world championships. In Brussels, he leads a field that includes Wilried Happio of France and American Khallifah Rosser (Happio and Rosser were fourth and fifth at Worlds respectively).

How to watch 2022 Brussels Diamond League:

When: Friday, September 2, with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3

Friday, September 2, with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3 Watch: Peacock and NBC

Peacock and NBC Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock (World Feed)

Friday, September 2:

Saturday, September 3:

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET – NBC

Where is the 2022 Brussels Diamond League?

The 2022 Brussels Diamond League will take place at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

When is the 2022 Diamond League Final?

The two-day Diamond League final will take place in Zurich on September 7th and 8th. Click here for a full schedule breakdown.

How do points and work in the Diamond League?

The Diamond League season consists of 13 series meetings where athletes earn points to qualify for the final in their respective event. Athletes are awarded points based on their finish in each meet – 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively. For distances from 100m to 800m, the top eight in the standings will qualify for the final, while the top 10 advance for distances 1500m and up. In the field events, the top six will qualify. Current Diamond League standings are available here.

What’s the latest with Sha’Carri Richardson?

Richardson has had an up-and-down season in 2022, finishing 2nd in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic and in the New York Grand Prix but failing to make the final of the 100m or 200m at U.S. Championships. Entering this week, she had last competed at those Championships in June, but she’ll enter Brussels coming off a win after running 11.29 into a -2.0 headwind at the Spitzen Leichtathletik on Tuesday. Her win came over reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), who was second in 11.30.

