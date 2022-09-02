At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Serena Williams and Coco Gauff remain in the hunt for the U.S. Open title.

Williams kept her title chances alive on Wednesday night by defeating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in a three-set thriller, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2. At 40 years old and in her 81st Grand Slam appearance, Williams advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open. She is scheduled to play Ajla Tomljanović of Australia on Friday, who outlasted Evgeniya Rodina in three sets in Round 2. Tomljanović and Williams have never faced each other at the tour level.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Gauff defeated Elena Gabriela Ruse of Romania, 6-2, 7-6(4), to advance to Round 3, marking the 18-year-old’s second career victory in tennis’ biggest stadium. She entered the U.S. Open as the No. 12 seed and will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.

Poland’s Swiatek defeated American Sloane Stephens in straight sets on Thursday. Swiatek seeks to improve upon her all-time best U.S. Open finish in which she advanced to Round 4 in 2020. Swiatek’s unbeaten streak came to an and end at 37 matches when she fell to Cornet at Wimbledon, but she will look to get back on top at the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

MORE: U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw