At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title.

Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Round 1 has already seen the first major upset of the tournament, as Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece fell to Colombian Daniel Galán in four sets Monday. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, was a true threat for the title but must now watch the action unfold without him.

Medvedev continues his journey to defend his title at the U.S. Open after defeating American Stefan Kozlov in the opening round and sweeping Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3, in Round 2. In the third round, Medvedev ended the historic run of Wu Yibing with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, victory. Yibing became the fist Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open. Medvedev will now face American Nick Kyrgios in a highly-anticipated showdown on Sunday. Kyrgios defeated Medvedev last month at the ATP 1000 event in Montreal.

Kyrgios defeated France’s Benjamin Bonzi in a a straight-set 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory on Wednesday to advance to the third round at the U.S. Open for the fifth time. Kyrgios has been playing some of the greatest tennis of his career this summer after reaching the Wimbledon final in July, capturing his seventh title in Washington D.C., and upsetting Medvedev in the Montreal second round. Kyrgios continued his strong run on Friday vs. J.J. Wolf with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win to reach the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open for the first time.

All eyes are also on the four-time U.S. Open champion Nadal as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Despite dropping the opening set in his first two matches, Nadal is into Round 3 after defeating Fabio Fognini in four sets Thursday. The No. 2 seed is now a perfect 21-0 in Grand Slam play this season with titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

MORE: U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw