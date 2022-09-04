At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title.

Missing from the drawing is 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Medvedev continues his journey to defend his title at the U.S. Open after defeating American Stefan Kozlov in the opening round and sweeping Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3, in Round 2. In the third round, Medvedev ended the historic run of Wu Yibing with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, victory. Yibing became the fist Chinese man to reach the third round of the U.S. Open. Medvedev will now face American Nick Kyrgios in a highly-anticipated showdown on Sunday. Kyrgios defeated Medvedev last month at the ATP 1000 event in Montreal.

Kyrgios defeated France’s Benjamin Bonzi in a straight-set 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory on Wednesday to advance to the third round at the U.S. Open for the fifth time. Kyrgios has been playing some of the greatest tennis of his career this summer after reaching the Wimbledon final in July, capturing his seventh title in Washington D.C., and upsetting Medvedev in the Montreal second round. Kyrgios continued his strong run on Friday vs. J.J. Wolf with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win to reach the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open for the first time.

All eyes are also on the four-time U.S. Open champion Nadal as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, and has now won all 22 Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year.

Earlier in the day on the same court, No. 3 seed Alcaraz defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Next, the Spaniard will face No. 15 seed Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw