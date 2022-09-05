At the 2022 U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal headlines the men’s singles draw, while rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title.

Missing from the tournament is 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Daniil Medvedev‘s journey to defend his U.S. Open title came to an end on Sunday night when he fell to American Nick Kyrgios in four sets. Kyrgios unseated the No. 1 seed, 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career. The victory marked Kyrgios’ fourth win in five encounters with Medvedev and his second straight after defeating Medvedev in a second-round decision last month in Montreal.

Next, Kyrgios will face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov, who defeated No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets earlier Sunday evening. Kyrgios has been playing some of the greatest tennis of his career this summer after reaching the Wimbledon final in July and capturing his seventh title in Washington D.C.

All eyes are also on the four-time U.S. Open champion Nadal as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, and has now won all 22 Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year. Nadal will face American Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 on Monday.

No. 5 seed Casper Ruud advanced to his first U.S. Open quarterfinals after defeating Corentin Moutet, 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2. He will face No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy after both players won their fourth-round matches on Sunday.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday. Next, the Spaniard will face No. 15 seed Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

