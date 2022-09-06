2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the 2022 U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal is out of contention, paving the way for rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain as a strong threat to win his first Grand Slam title.

None of the eight quarterfinalists have won a major. The 19-year-old Alcaraz is the highest seed left at No. 3. He dispatched the last remaining major champion, 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic, in a five-set thriller that ended after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nadal’s quest for his 23rd major ended Monday when American Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four tightly contested sets. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, but his unbeaten streak in Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year ends at 22.

Missing from the tournament is 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated, and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Daniil Medvedev‘s journey to defend his U.S. Open title came to an end on Sunday night when he fell to Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets. Kyrgios unseated the No. 1 seed 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. The victory marked Kyrgios’ fourth win in five encounters with Medvedev and his second straight after defeating Medvedev in a second round match last month in Montreal.

Next, Kyrgios will face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov, who defeated No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets earlier Sunday evening. Kyrgios has been playing some of the greatest tennis of his career this summer after reaching the Wimbledon final in July and capturing his seventh ATP title in Washington, D.C.

No. 5 seed Casper Ruud advanced to his first U.S. Open quarterfinal by defeating France’s Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2. He will face No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up.

