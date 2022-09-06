2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, scores

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff also remains in the title hunt.

Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue before the tournament. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open is expected to be her last event. Williams’ Open Era record 23 major ingles titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Gauff, the youngest player remaining in the tournament at 18 years old, defeated Zhang Shuai of China, 7-5, 7-5, to reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time. The teenager will next play No. 17 seed Carolina Garcia of France. Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final earlier this year at Roland Garros.

Poland’s Swiatek defeated Jule Niemeier of Germany in three sets on Monday. Swiatek’s unbeaten streak came to an and end at 37 matches when she fell to Alizé Cornet at Wimbledon, but she will look to get back on top at the U.S. Open.

Ons Jabeur and Tomljanovic, who defeated Williams in round three, also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Jabeur defeated No. 18 seed Veronika Kudermetova, 7-6 (1), 6-4, to earn a spot in her first U.S. Open quarterfinal. Tomljanovic continued her impressive run with a 7-6 (8), 6-1 win over Liudmila Samsonova. Jabeur and Tomljanovic will face each other in the quarterfinals.

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw