2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, scores

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was the lone major champion to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open women’s singles draw.

Swiatek, the 2020 and 2022 French Open winner, is trying to become the first woman to win multiple Grand Slams in one year since Angelique Kerber in 2016 and the first to win the French Open and the U.S. Open in the same year since Serena Williams in 2013.

Williams, the Open Era record 23-time major singles champion, was the story of the first week of the U.S. Open after announcing plans to soon retire from tennis. She won her first two matches at what is expected to be her last tournament, including over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Coco Gauff, the French Open runner-up and, at 18, the youngest player in the top 100, lost in the quarterfinals to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Gauff will move into the world top 10 for the first time after the U.S. Open.

Garcia, the former world No. 4 who tumbled to No. 79 earlier this year, gets Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the semifinals.

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw