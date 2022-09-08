U.S. Open: Ons Jabeur sweeps Caroline Garcia to reach final

Tunisian Ons Jabeur swept Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the U.S. Open semifinals to reach her second consecutive Grand Slam final.
Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up, prevailed 6-1, 6-3, advancing to Saturday’s final against top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland or No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Jabeur had eight aces despite getting just 43 percent of her first serves in (23 total).
The 28-year-old Jabeur is the only African woman and Arab or North African man or woman to reach a major final in the Open Era. She was the higher seed in the Wimbledon final in July, but Kazakh Elena Rybakina rallied past her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
“After Wimbledon, a lot of pressure on me,” Jabeur said Thursday. “I’m really relieved that I can back up my results.”
Garcia, the former world No. 4 in 2018 who tumbled to No. 79 earlier this year, had her 13-match win streak snapped in her first major semifinal. A dominant player in her first five matches at the U.S. Open, she had nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners against Jabeur.
