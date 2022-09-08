2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, scores

The U.S. Open will produce a first-time men’s singles major champion after Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic were bounced in the fourth round.

Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed from Spain, is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after outlasting Italian Jannik Sinner in a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal in the latest finish in U.S. Open history (2:50 a.m.). At 19, he can become the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open.

Nadal’s quest for his 23rd major — and to move two clear of Novak Djokovic for the most in men’s history — ended at the hands of American Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16. Tiafoe became the first American born in 1989 or later to beat Nadal, Djokovic or Roger Federer in a major in 31 tries and the first American to make the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Tiafoe gets Alcaraz for a place in the final against Norwegian Casper Ruud or Russian Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic was ineligible for the U.S. Open because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. Current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Federer, a 20-time major champ, hasn’t played tournament tennis since undergoing a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon. He is expected to compete at the Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, in October, and possibly at least Wimbledon next year.

Australian Nick Kyrgios followed his breakthrough Wimbledon runner-up by ousting defending U.S. Open champion Medvedev in the fourth round, then lost a five-setter to Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

MORE: U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw