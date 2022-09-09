2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, scores

The U.S. Open will produce a first-time men’s singles major champion and a first-time world No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz, 19 from Spain, gets Casper Ruud, 23 from Norway, in the youngest men’s major final since 2002 Wimbledon.

Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed from Spain, was already the youngest men’s major semifinalist since Rafael Nadal won the first of his men’s record 22 majors at the 2005 French Open. He survived back-to-back five-setters that ended between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then ousted American Frances Tiafoe to reach the final.

Ruud, who can jump from No. 7 to No. 1 in the rankings, swept 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and got by veteran Russian Karen Khachanov in a four-set semifinal. He is in a second major final after taking runner-up to Nadal at the French Open three months ago.

Nadal’s quest for his 23rd major — and to move two clear of Novak Djokovic for the most in men’s history — ended at the hands of Tiafoe in the round of 16. Tiafoe became the first American born in 1989 or later to beat Nadal, Djokovic or Roger Federer in a major in 31 tries and the first American to make the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Djokovic was ineligible for the U.S. Open because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. Current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Federer, a 20-time major champ, hasn’t played tournament tennis since undergoing a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon. He is expected to compete at the Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, in October, and possibly at least Wimbledon next year.

Australian Nick Kyrgios followed his breakthrough Wimbledon runner-up by ousting defending U.S. Open champion Medvedev in the fourth round, then lost a five-setter to Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

