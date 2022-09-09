U.S. Open: Casper Ruud into men’s final with No. 1 ranking at stake

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Norway’s Casper Ruud is into his second major final with a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

Ruud, the 23-year-old French Open runner-up, dispatched Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 — including a 55-shot rally to win the first set — in the first U.S. Open men’s semifinal on Friday. He faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or American Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s final.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

“This match is probably the biggest match for both of our careers,” Ruud, who took just six games off Rafael Nadal in the final in Paris in June, said of the semifinal. “After Roland Garros, I was of course extremely happy but at the same time humble enough to think that could be my only final in a Grand Slam in my career.

“In Roland Garros, there was royal families there watching. That was a little bit new experience for me. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”

Ruud will ascend from No. 7 to No. 1 in the ATP rankings if the 19-year-old Alcaraz does not win the U.S. Open. No Norwegian man or woman has been No. 1 in the ATP or WTA rankings since they were introduced in 1973 and 1975, respectively.

“What’s most fair is if we both reach the final and whoever wins the final reaches the world No. 1,” said Ruud, whose goal coming into the year was to make one Grand Slam quarterfinal. “That would be I think the ideal situation. If I go to bed as No. 1, I will sleep pretty damn well, I guess.”

Norway has been on a tear in international sport over the last two years.

At the Tokyo Olympics, it won gold medals in the men’s 400m hurdles (Karsten Warholm‘s world record) and 1500m (Jakob Ingebrigtsen), beach volleyball (Anders Mol and Christian Sorum) and men’s triathlon (Kristian Blummenfelt, who this year won the Ironman World Championship).

It then won a record 16 Winter Olympic gold medals at the Beijing Games.



Erling Haaland made FIFA’s best 11 male soccer players for 2021, the first Norwegian to do so. Viktor Hovland ascended to No. 3 in the world men’s golf rankings, highest-ever for a Norwegian.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!