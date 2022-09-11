2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iga Swiatek swept Ons Jabeur in the U.S. Open women’s singles final, a match between the world’s two best players in 2022, for her third Grand Slam singles title

Swiatek, the dominant world No. 1, joined Lindsay Davenport as the only women in the Open Era (since 1968) to win their first three major finals all in straight sets. At 21, she is the youngest player to win three majors since Maria Sharapova earned the third of her five in 2008.

Poland’s Swiatek added her first U.S. Open title to her French Open crowns in 2020 and 2022. She was the lone major champ to reach the quarterfinals.

Tunisia’s Jabeur was bidding to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era, two months after taking runner-up at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams, the Open Era record 23-time major singles champion, was the story of the first week of the U.S. Open after announcing plans to soon retire from tennis. She won her first two matches at what is expected to be her last tournament, including over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Coco Gauff, the French Open runner-up and, at 18, the youngest player in the top 100, lost in the quarterfinals to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw