Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, youngest men’s No. 1 in history

By Sep 12, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Carlos Alcaraz
Getty
0 Comments

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the U.S. Open, becoming at 19 the youngest man to win a major since Rafael Nadal‘s first title at the 2005 French Open and the youngest man to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in ATP history.

Alcaraz, a phenom over the last few years, took out Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in Sunday’s unprecedented final. It marked the first time that two men faced off each seeking his first major title and to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

“It’s something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview. “It’s tough to talk right now, all these emotions.”

Alcaraz denied Ruud from becoming the first Norwegian man to win a major singles title. Ruud previously lost this year’s French Open final to Nadal.

Alcaraz is the first teen to be No. 1 in the world, supplanting Australian Lleyton Hewitt as the youngest No. 1 since ATP rankings began in 1973.

This final was the youngest by combined age since Hewitt won 2002 Wimbledon over David Nalbandian.

Alcaraz earned it the hard way. He became the third man to win back-to-back-to-back five-set matches in a major title run and broke the record for most time on court for any man in a single major since time records started being kept in 1999.

Was he tired at the end?

“A little bit,” he said. “It’s not time to be tired in the final round of a Grand Slam.”

Alcaraz played for 23 hours, 39 minutes for his seven matches, including five-set wins over Marin CilicJannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round through the semifinals.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Tiafoe said of Alcaraz after their Friday match. “He’s going to be a problem for a very long time.”

Many have predicted Alcaraz would reach the top for years.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, the last Spanish man other than Nadal to win a major, started coaching Alcaraz at age 15.

“He was like a spaghetti, very thin,” Ferrero said, smiling. “We had to work.”

In February 2020, Alcaraz won his ATP main draw debut match at age 16 (at 3 a.m. in Rio), becoming the youngest man to beat a top-50 player in 17 years.

He has skyrocketed since starting 2021 ranked No. 141 in the world and being the fifth men’s singles alternate for Spain’s Olympic team for Tokyo. This year, he won tournaments in Rio, Miami, Barcelona, Madrid and New York City.

“Since I won Miami,” on April 3, Alcaraz said, “I thought I was able to have a Grand Slam in my hands. But before Miami, I was thinking that I have to still growing up.”

Ferrero said late Sunday that Alcaraz is “on 60% of his game.”

“Right now I’m enjoying the moment,” he said. “I’m enjoying have the trophy in my hands. But, of course, I’m hungry for more. I want to be in the top for many, many weeks. Hope many years.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Barbora Spotakova
Barbora Spotakova, greatest female javelin thrower in history, retires
1972 Olympic Basketball
1972 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players want silver medals in Hall...
Stephanie Gilmore
Stephanie Gilmore outduels Carissa Moore for record world surfing title

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket, results

By Sep 12, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Carlos Alcaraz
Getty Images
2 Comments

The 2022 U.S. Open may go down in history as the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz.

At 19 years old, Spain’s phenom beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final to become the youngest Grand Slam men’s singles champion since Rafael Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open. Alcaraz also became the first teenager to ascend to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, which began in 1973.

Alcaraz earned his first major title the hard way, becoming the third man in the Open Era to win back-to-back-to-back five-set matches en route to a major title. He spent 23 hours, 39 minutes on court over seven matches, the most for any man in a single major since time records began being kept in 1999.

Nadal’s quest for his 23rd major — and to move two clear of Novak Djokovic for the most in men’s history — ended at the hands of American Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16. Tiafoe became the first American born in 1989 or later to beat Nadal, Djokovic or Roger Federer in a major in 31 tries and the first American to make the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006 before falling to Alcaraz in an epic.

Djokovic was ineligible for the U.S. Open because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. rules required that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Federer, a 20-time major champ, hasn’t played tournament tennis since undergoing a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon. He is expected to compete at the Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, in October, and possibly at least Wimbledon next year.

Australian Nick Kyrgios followed his breakthrough Wimbledon runner-up by ousting defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, then lost a five-setter to another Russian, Karen Khachanov. in the quarterfinals.

MORE: 2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

U.S. Open Men's Singles DrawU.S. Open Men's Singles DrawU.S. Open Men's Singles DrawU.S. Open Men's Singles Draw

More: Olympics

Barbora Spotakova
Barbora Spotakova, greatest female javelin thrower in history, retires
1972 Olympic Basketball
1972 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players want silver medals in Hall...
Stephanie Gilmore
Stephanie Gilmore outduels Carissa Moore for record world surfing title

2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

By Sep 11, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Iga Swiatek
Getty Images
2 Comments

Iga Swiatek swept Ons Jabeur in the U.S. Open women’s singles final, a match between the world’s two best players in 2022, for her third Grand Slam singles title

Swiatek, the dominant world No. 1, joined Lindsay Davenport as the only women in the Open Era (since 1968) to win their first three major finals all in straight sets. At 21, she is the youngest player to win three majors since Maria Sharapova earned the third of her five in 2008.

Poland’s Swiatek added her first U.S. Open title to her French Open crowns in 2020 and 2022. She was the lone major champ to reach the quarterfinals.

Tunisia’s Jabeur was bidding to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era, two months after taking runner-up at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams, the Open Era record 23-time major singles champion, was the story of the first week of the U.S. Open after announcing plans to soon retire from tennis. She won her first two matches at what is expected to be her last tournament, including over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Coco Gauff, the French Open runner-up and, at 18, the youngest player in the top 100, lost in the quarterfinals to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

MORE: U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

U.S. Open Women's Singles DrawU.S. Open Women's Singles DrawU.S. Open Women's Singles DrawU.S. Open Women's Singles Draw

More: Olympics

Barbora Spotakova
Barbora Spotakova, greatest female javelin thrower in history, retires
1972 Olympic Basketball
1972 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players want silver medals in Hall...
Stephanie Gilmore
Stephanie Gilmore outduels Carissa Moore for record world surfing title