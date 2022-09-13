Almaz Ayana, Genzebe Dibaba set marathon debuts

By Sep 13, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT
Almaz Ayana
Getty
Ethiopians Almaz Ayana, the 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion, and Genzebe Dibaba, the 1500m world record holder, will make their marathon debuts in Amsterdam on Oct. 16.

Ayana, 30, shattered the 10,000m world record by 14.33 seconds in one of the astonishing performances of the Rio Games. Since, that record has been lowered by another 16.42 seconds and is now held by another Ethiopian, Letesenbet Gidey.

Ayana returned to competition this year, nearly three years (and a childbirth) since her last track race.

Ayana was third in the Great North Run half marathon on Sunday in 1:07:10, seconds behind Kenyans Hellen Obiri (the two-time Olympic 5000m silver medalist who makes her marathon debut in New York City on Nov. 6) and Peres Jepchirchir (reigning Olympic, New York City and Boston marathon champion).

Dibaba, 31, follows older sisters and fellow Olympic medalists Tirunesh and Ejegayehu into the marathon. Her 1500m world record (3:50.07) from 2015 still stands, though Kenyan Faith Kipyegon ran the second-fastest time in history (3:50.37) on Aug. 10.

Dibaba missed the 2019 World Championships (right foot injury) and Tokyo Olympics (didn’t race at Ethiopian trials). In between, on Dec. 6, 2020, she ran the then-fastest debut half marathon for a woman (1:05:18). Her next, and most recent, half marathon was on Feb. 19 in Dubai, where she did not finish.

Kayla Miracle earns first U.S. medal of world wrestling championships

By Sep 13, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT
Kayla Miracle
Getty
Olympian Kayla Miracle earned the first U.S. medal of the world wrestling championships, silver in the women’s 62kg freestyle division.

Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki beat Miracle 10-0 by technical fall in Tuesday’s final in Belgrade. Miracle, 26, has now won back-to-back world championships silver medals after losing her opening match at the Tokyo Games.

Ozaki earned her first world title, one month after winning a world junior title.

Miracle competed one month after becoming the last wrestler to make the U.S. team for worlds. On Aug. 12, she came back in the deciding match of what she called a “tough-as-hell” best-of-three series with Jennifer Rogers at a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, high school gym to earn her spot. Miracle was granted a two-month delay of the world championships qualifier due to a knee injury.

“After my knee injury, I couldn’t even get in my stance,” she said Tuesday. “I’ve shown myself that I’m tough, like I can get through a lot of stuff emotionally, physically.”

Earlier Tuesday, American Dominique Parrish made Wednesday’s 53kg final in her senior worlds debut. Parrish, 25, was the No. 7 seed in a field lacking all three Olympic medalists and 2021 World champion Akari Fujinami of Japan, the 18-year-old phenom who withdrew last week due to a foot injury.

Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo Olympic 50kg bronze medalist, lost in the semifinals to Mongolian Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal 6-2. Hildebrandt will wrestle for bronze, potentially her third career world medal, on Wednesday.

Mallory Velte wrestles for bronze on Wednesday in the non-Olympic 65kg class after a 2-0 defeat to top seed Miwa Morikawa of Japan.

Men’s Greco-Roman competition concluded Tuesday with the U.S. finishing with zero medals.

All of the Olympic gold medalists on the U.S. team — Helen MaroulisTamyra Mensah-StockJordan BurroughsKyle Snyder and David Taylor — wrestle later this week.

Wrestlers from Belarus and Russia are banned due to the war in Ukraine. Russian wrestlers won the most medals at the 2021 World Championships (18) and were second to the Americans with eight medals at the Tokyo Games.

Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, youngest men’s No. 1 in history

By Sep 12, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Carlos Alcaraz
Getty
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the U.S. Open, becoming at 19 the youngest man to win a major since Rafael Nadal‘s first title at the 2005 French Open and the youngest man to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in ATP history.

Alcaraz, a phenom over the last few years, took out Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in Sunday’s unprecedented final. It marked the first time that two men faced off each seeking his first major title and to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

“It’s something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview. “It’s tough to talk right now, all these emotions.”

Alcaraz denied Ruud from becoming the first Norwegian man to win a major singles title. Ruud previously lost this year’s French Open final to Nadal.

Alcaraz is the first teen to be No. 1 in the world, supplanting Australian Lleyton Hewitt as the youngest No. 1 since ATP rankings began in 1973.

This final was the youngest by combined age since Hewitt won 2002 Wimbledon over David Nalbandian.

Alcaraz earned it the hard way. He became the third man to win back-to-back-to-back five-set matches in a major title run and broke the record for most time on court for any man in a single major since time records started being kept in 1999.

Was he tired at the end?

“A little bit,” he said. “It’s not time to be tired in the final round of a Grand Slam.”

Alcaraz played for 23 hours, 39 minutes for his seven matches, including five-set wins over Marin CilicJannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round through the semifinals.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Tiafoe said of Alcaraz after their Friday match. “He’s going to be a problem for a very long time.”

Many have predicted Alcaraz would reach the top for years.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, the last Spanish man other than Nadal to win a major, started coaching Alcaraz at age 15.

“He was like a spaghetti, very thin,” Ferrero said, smiling. “We had to work.”

In February 2020, Alcaraz won his ATP main draw debut match at age 16 (at 3 a.m. in Rio), becoming the youngest man to beat a top-50 player in 17 years.

He has skyrocketed since starting 2021 ranked No. 141 in the world and being the fifth men’s singles alternate for Spain’s Olympic team for Tokyo. This year, he won tournaments in Rio, Miami, Barcelona, Madrid and New York City.

“Since I won Miami,” on April 3, Alcaraz said, “I thought I was able to have a Grand Slam in my hands. But before Miami, I was thinking that I have to still growing up.”

Ferrero said late Sunday that Alcaraz is “on 60% of his game.”

“Right now I’m enjoying the moment,” he said. “I’m enjoying have the trophy in my hands. But, of course, I’m hungry for more. I want to be in the top for many, many weeks. Hope many years.”

