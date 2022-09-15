Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Roger Federer said next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP tennis event.

“I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” was posted on the 41-year-old’s social media. “This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.”

Federer retires with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, third all-time among men behind rivals Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), who are still active. His eight Wimbledon titles are most in men’s history, though Djokovic can match it next year.

Federer hasn’t played tournament tennis since undergoing a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon.

“The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he wrote. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Before Thursday’s announcement, he was expected to compete at the Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, in October, and possibly at least Wimbledon next year. He called his 24 years on tour “an incredible adventure.”

“While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime,” he posted. “I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget.”

Nadal tweeted three hours after the announcement, “I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Federer has a special tie with the Olympics. It is where, in 2000, he met future wife and fellow Swiss Olympic tennis player Mirka Vavrinec and kissed her on the last day of the Games. They now have two sets of twins.

He did well to reach the semifinals at the 2000 Sydney Games, falling to Tommy Haas and then Arnaud Di Pasquale in the bronze-medal match, but said in 2016 that losing two medal matches was “the most disappointed I’ve ever been in my tennis life.”

Federer entered the 2004 Athens Games ranked No. 1 but was upset in round two by 79th-ranked Tomas Berdych (who went on to a strong career and retired in 2019).

At Beijing 2008, Federer was stunned by American James Blake in the quarters and ended a record 237-week run as world No. 1. Nadal took gold and the top spot. Federer did, however, leave with an Olympic gold medal in doubles with Stan Wawrinka.

Federer looked primed for a gold-medal singles run at the 2012 London Games, considering they were played at Wimbledon, where he won seven titles the previous 10 years. But he was swept in the final by Andy Murray, whom he beat in four sets in the Wimbledon final a month earlier.

“Don’t feel too bad for me,” Federer said that day. “It’s not front and center in my mind. But, of course, I’d love an Olympic gold in singles. But I am very happy with an Olympic silver in singles.”

That would be his last Olympic tennis match. He withdrew before the Rio and Tokyo Games due to injuries.

“It’s not my No. 1 goal, or my No. 2 goal,” Federer said of an Olympic singles title in 2016, four months before withdrawing from Rio. “It’s just something I’ve said, maybe I can reach that tournament and then see how it goes.”

Kamila Valiyeva investigation complete, next step in coming weeks, RUSADA says

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) completed its investigation into figure skater Kamila Valiyeva‘s doping case and in processing the results will hold at least one hearing before an anti-doping disciplinary committee in late September or early October, according to Russian media.

Valiyeva, then 15, was the favorite going into this year’s Olympics and finished fourth after news surfaced of a positive drug test for a banned heart medication from a sample taken on Christmas.

She was allowed to compete after a RUSADA anti-doping disciplinary committee in February lifted her suspension upon appeal by the skater. The committee cited, among other reasons, a “low” amount of the banned substance in Valiyeva’s sample, that she tested negative before and after the Dec. 25 test and that, as an athlete under the age of 16, she had less of a burden of proof.

Anti-doping rules have a provision that athletes under the age of 16 may face lesser punishments for doping violations than those 16 and over, including a reprimand rather than a suspension.

The International Olympic Committee, World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union then appealed RUSADA’s lifting of the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled that Valiyeva could compete in the Olympics while her case was still being adjudicated.

The CAS panel largely based its decision on an “untenable delay” in Valiyeva’s sample test results being processed through a Stockholm lab. “This case was not about the underlying alleged anti-doping rule violation and the panel takes no position on that,” it stated.

The IOC then put an indefinite delay on holding the medal ceremony from the Olympic team event, where Valiyeva helped the Russian Olympic Committee to win. The U.S. was second and Japan third, but nobody will receive medals until after Valiyeva’s case is adjudicated.

“It continues to be an outrageous situation,” U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said Thursday. “Our No. 1 priority is to make sure that our Team USA athletes who are sitting without their medals know that we haven’t forgotten them.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday that it reserves the right to appeal RUSADA’s verdict on Valiyeva to CAS “if it feels the World Anti-Doping Code has not been applied appropriately.”

“The bad news is there can be hearings, and then of course there can be appeals,” Hirshland said. “I fear that this is going to linger for quite some time.”

Also Thursday, USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons said the IOC is reaching out to its stakeholders, including National Olympic Committees and international sports federations “about whether there’s a pathway back” for Russian athletes who have largely been banned from international competition since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

“I don’t think any decisions have been made yet, but I think all of us feel that at some point in time, the individual athletes should not be the victim of whatever their individual governments’ political or other tensions are around the world,” Lyons said. “So I think, inevitably, there will be a desire to see athletes who happen to reside in Russia come back and be part of competition, but what the timing is and what that pathway looks like is to be determined.”

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, 18-year-old Amit Elor cap historic wrestling worlds for U.S. women

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock‘s dominant, bounce-back world title and 18-year-old Amit Elor becoming the youngest American gold medalist in history capped arguably the best world wrestling championships ever for U.S. women.

Mensah-Stock, who in Tokyo became the second U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling title, routed her four 68kg opponents 36-0 over the last two days in Belgrade. Every match ended early via pin or mercy rule (a 10-point lead). She pinned Japan’s Ami Ishii at the 2-minute, 11-second mark of a six-minute regulation final.

Overall, U.S. women earned seven medals among the 10 weight classes this week, including three golds and two silvers. They tied the program record for medals at a single worlds. In 2003, the U.S. women won a medal in all seven classes, with one gold. In 2021, the U.S. women won seven medals, with two golds and two silvers.

Mensah-Stock, 29, took bronze at last year’s worlds, held two months after the Olympics. She was pinned 21 seconds into her semifinal by Japan’s Rin Miyaji, then cried “five hours straight” before winning her bronze-medal match. Mensah-Stock said that a week and a half before those worlds in Oslo, she had COVID, a back injury and could barely stand.

“I kind of have PTSD from last year,” she said after Wednesday’s semifinals in Belgrade, later noting that she took eight months off after last October’s worlds and willed herself away from thoughts of quitting. “I know that I’m better than just a bronze medal.”

Elor won the non-Olympic 72kg division. defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova 10-0 in the final. She broke 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder‘s record as the youngest American in history to win an Olympic or world title.

Elor, born Jan. 1, 2004, was one day too young to be eligible for last year’s Olympic Trials. She won junior world titles in 2021 (U17 and U20) and last month (U22). If she makes the 2024 Olympic team, she is in line to become the youngest U.S. Olympic female wrestler in history, according to Olympedia.org.

Also Thursday, Helen Maroulis, who in 2016 became the first female U.S. Olympic wrestling champion, earned her eighth career Olympic or world medal, silver in 57kg. Japan’s Tsugumi Sakurai defeated Maroulis 3-0 in the final, a year after Maroulis fell to another Japanese wrestler, Risako Kawai, in the Olympic semifinals en route to a bronze medal.

Maroulis’ eight global medals are second all-time among U.S. women behind Adeline Gray, who has nine and gave birth to twins in July.

Earlier Thursday, Olympic champions Jordan Burroughs and David Taylor advanced to Friday finals in their weight classes.

Burroughs, a London 2012 gold medalist, faces Iran’s Mohammad Nokhodi in a rematch of last year’s world final in the non-Olympic 79kg class won by Burroughs. Burroughs is going for a seventh combined Olympic or world title to break the U.S. record he shares with John Smith and Gray.

Taylor faces Iranian rival Hassan Yazdani in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic 86kg final (won by Taylor with a takedown with 17 seconds left) and the 2021 World Championships final (won by Yazdani).

American Zain Retherford also advanced to Friday’s final in the non-Olympic 70kg division, clinching his first career world medal.

Wrestlers from Belarus and Russia are banned due to the war in Ukraine. Russian wrestlers won the most medals at the 2021 World Championships (18) and were second to the Americans with eight medals at the Tokyo Games.

