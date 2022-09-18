Kyle Snyder wins wrestling worlds in rival’s absence; U.S. wins most medals for first time

By Sep 18, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT
Kyle Snyder
Kyle Snyder won his first global title in five years — in the absence of his Russian rival — and the U.S. finished the world wrestling championships with the most medals outright for the first time in history.

Snyder, a 2016 Olympic champion, grabbed his third world championships gold — and first since 2017 — by topping Russian-turned Slovak Batyrbek Tsakulov 6-0 in Sunday’s 97kg final in Belgrade.

Also Sunday, American Yianni Diakomihalis took 65kg silver, falling to Iranian Rahman Amouzad 13-8 in the final. Seth Gross lost his bronze-medal match at 61kg.

The U.S. finished the weeklong championships with a program record-tying 15 medals — two more than second-place Japan — and a program record seven gold medals — matching Japan’s total. The U.S. finished past worlds tied for the most medals, but never in first place alone until now.

The medal standings were impacted by the absence of Russia and Belarus, whose wrestlers are banned from international competition due to the war in Ukraine. Russian wrestlers won the most medals at the 2021 World Championships (18) and were second to the Americans with eight medals at the Tokyo Games.

Snyder’s primary rival is Russian Abdulrashid Sadulayev. They met in four of the previous five global championship finals, with Sadulayev, nicknamed the Russian Tank, winning the last three meetings.

Snyder spent a week with Sadulayev in his native Dagestan last year, after the Russian beat him in the Olympic and world championships finals. In June, Snyder called Sadulayev’s absence “a bummer.”

“World championships, I’m thinking Russia, USA versus Russia, that’s what it is in my mind,” he said. “So to not have him there really stinks.”

Snyder’s next major challenge may be domestic.

J’den Cox, a two-time world champ in the non-Olympic 92kg class, said he plans to move up to 97kg for next year. Cox also moved up to 97kg last year, but a potential showdown with Snyder at Olympic Trials was nixed when Cox missed the weigh-in deadline to start the event.

Snyder then swept Cox in two 97kg matches on March 16 in a special event in Detroit.

Van Dijk, Foss win road cycling worlds time trials; American OK after crash over barrier

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 8:59 AM EDT
Ellen van Dijk
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday.

Taking advantage of a technical course at the coastal town of Wollongong, south of Sydney, van Dijk maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia’s Grace Brown by 12.79 seconds to defend the time trial gold she won last year. Swiss rival Marlen Reusser took bronze.

In the men’s event, unheralded Norwegian Tobias Foss had a shock win for his maiden world title.

In the women’s event, Brown was one of the early starters and set a blistering time of 44 minutes, 41.33 seconds around the 21.3-mile course, which none of the other 45-stong field could get close to until the final pair of van Dijk and Reusser both clocked faster at the first time check.

Reusser then faded to finish more than 41 seconds off Brown’s time, but van Dijk powered on to claim her third gold medal in a time of 44:28.60 over the two-lap circuit.

“It was the perfect course for me. (But) I never thought I would win today, actually,” said the 35-year-old who won her first gold in 2013. “I had no idea how I was riding … I paced my effort really well.

“It was nice to see Reusser a little bit ahead of me near the end, so I knew it wasn’t a bad day for sure. But I was so surprised at the finish.”

The U.S. has gone three consecutive years without a women’s time trial medalist for the first time since 2002-04.

Leah Thomas, the lone U.S. Olympian between the men’s and women’s races, and Kristen Faulkner were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Chloé Dygert, the top American road cyclist, missed worlds after last month undergoing a third left leg surgery as a result of her horrific September 2020 World Championships time trial crash.

Olympic time trial champion and two-time world champion Annemiek van Vleuten finished seventh, more than 90 seconds behind compatriot van Dijk. Van Vleuten, 39, said in June that she plans to retire after the 2023 season.

Foss clocked 40:02.95 over the same course for the biggest win of his professional career and capped a remarkable upset at the end of the opening day of the world road championships.

Most expected a gold medal showdown between Italy’s two-time defending world champion Filippo Ganna and rising star Remco Evenepoel, who last week became the first Belgian in 44 years to win a Grand Tour when he took the Vuelta a Espana.

But Evenepoel could only manage bronze, 9.16 seconds off the pace, while Swiss Stefan Kung took second at 2.95 behind Foss, who could be seen shaking his head in apparent disbelief as the more fancied rivals failed to better his time.

Ganna finished seventh, 55.32 seconds behind Foss, with Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion, in sixth.

Magnus Sheffield, a 20-year-old American, was in fourth place at the last intermediate split, about 15 miles into the 21-mile course. He then crashed over a barrier and got back up to finish 17th.

“I just got a bit too greedy through one of the corners, but I think I left it all out there,” Sheffield said, according to SBS in Australia.

British rider Ethan Hayter held the lead at the first checkpoint, but he had to swap bikes when he dropped his chain and finished fourth at 39.95 seconds.

Foss’ only previous professional victories were two Norwegian time trial championships and the national road race title, but he showed his emerging potential by winning the 2019 Tour de l’Avenir.

Kyle Dake wins fourth straight wrestling world title; U.S. breaks gold medals record

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT
Kyle Dake
Kyle Dake became the second American wrestler to win four consecutive world titles, pushing the U.S. to its most gold medals ever at a single world championships with one day left in Belgrade.

Dake notched the U.S.’ sixth gold medal this week, breaking the nation’s previous record of five golds in a single year, with a shot at two more on Sunday.

The U.S. is guaranteed to finish worlds with the most medals of any nation, its first time ever doing that outright. Russia, banned this year due to the war in Ukraine, won the most medals at the last three world championships.

Last year, the U.S. topped the Olympic wrestling total medal standings for the first time ever when it hasn’t been host nation.

Dake, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, joined John Smith as the lone Americans to accomplish a four-peat at worlds. Dake won his first two at the non-Olympic 79kg weight class and the last two at 74kg, while Smith won all of his at 62kg (plus two Olympic golds).

Dake defeated Slovakian Tajmuraz Salkazanov 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s world final. Wrestlers from now banned Russia and Belarus earned gold and silver in the Tokyo Olympic 74kg division.

Next, Dake plans to move from Cornell, where he became the only wrestler to win NCAA titles at four different weights (2010-13), to Penn State to train with a club that includes Olympic champions Kyle Snyder and David Taylor.

The U.S. added silver medals Saturday from Olympic bronze medalists J’den Cox (92kg) and Thomas Gilman (57kg).

Cox was beaten by Iran’s Kamran Ghasempour at a second straight world championships, falling 2-0 in the final. Gilman fell 7-2 to Albanian Zelimkhan Abakarov in his final.

“I already got my tears out of me, and I’m probably going to have some more,” said Cox, who plans to move back up to 97kg in 2023 to challenge Snyder.

Also Saturday for the Americans, Snyder and three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis (65kg) advanced to Sunday finals. Seth Gross (61kg) will wrestle for bronze.

If Gross wins his match, the U.S. will win its most-ever total medals at a single worlds, surpassing its 15 from last year.

U.S. men’s freestylers made the gold-medal final in eight of 10 weight classes, a program record (though in many years there have not been that many classes at worlds, and the absence of Belarus and Russia is noteworthy).

