Marit Bjørgen and Meghan Duggan are set to become the latest Winter Olympic gold medalists to run the New York City Marathon.

Bjørgen, the Winter Olympic record holder with 15 medals, and Duggan, who captained the U.S. women’s hockey team to gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, plan to do the five-borough race on Nov. 6.

Both are retired athletes with two kids. Both are charity runners — Bjørgen for AKTIV Against Cancer and Duggan for the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Bjørgen, a Norwegian cross-country skier, retired after her fifth Olympics in 2018. Cross-country skiers’ endurance talent usually crosses over well into the marathon.

Her goal is to break three hours, according to Norwegian media.

Kikkan Randall, who with Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing champions in 2018, ran the 2019 NYC Marathon in 2:55:12. She beat her three-hour goal, one year after her final round of chemotherapy for stage 2 breast cancer.

Billy Demong, the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist in Nordic combined (which combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping), ran the 2014 NYC Marathon in 2:33.05.

Other Winter Olympic stars to complete the NYC Marathon include short track speed skater Apolo Ohno (2011, 3:25:14) and luger Erin Hamlin (2018, 4:52:52).

