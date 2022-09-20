Marit Bjørgen, Meghan Duggan the latest Winter Olympic stars to run NYC Marathon

By Sep 20, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT
Marit Bjørgen
Getty
Marit Bjørgen and Meghan Duggan are set to become the latest Winter Olympic gold medalists to run the New York City Marathon.

Bjørgen, the Winter Olympic record holder with 15 medals, and Duggan, who captained the U.S. women’s hockey team to gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, plan to do the five-borough race on Nov. 6.

Both are retired athletes with two kids. Both are charity runners — Bjørgen for AKTIV Against Cancer and Duggan for the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Bjørgen, a Norwegian cross-country skier, retired after her fifth Olympics in 2018. Cross-country skiers’ endurance talent usually crosses over well into the marathon.

Her goal is to break three hours, according to Norwegian media.

Kikkan Randall, who with Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing champions in 2018, ran the 2019 NYC Marathon in 2:55:12. She beat her three-hour goal, one year after her final round of chemotherapy for stage 2 breast cancer.

Billy Demong, the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist in Nordic combined (which combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping), ran the 2014 NYC Marathon in 2:33.05.

Other Winter Olympic stars to complete the NYC Marathon include short track speed skater Apolo Ohno (2011, 3:25:14) and luger Erin Hamlin (2018, 4:52:52).

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule

By Sep 20, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT
FIBA Women's World Cup
Getty
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics.

A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).

The new-look team includes nobody over the age of 30 for the first time since 1994, before the U.S. began its dynasty at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Americans have won 52 consecutive games between worlds and the Olympics dating to the 2006 Worlds bronze-medal game.

The field also includes host Australia, the U.S.’ former primary rival, and Olympic silver medalist Japan.

Nigeria, which played the U.S. the closest of any foe in Tokyo (losing by nine points), isn’t present after its federation withdrew the team over governance issues. Spain, ranked second in the world, failed to qualify.

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Round
Wed., Sept. 21 8:30 p.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Puerto Rico Group A
9:30 p.m. USA vs. Belgium Group A
11 p.m. Canada vs. Serbia Group B
Thurs., Sept. 22 12 a.m. Japan vs. Mali Group B
3:30 a.m. China vs. South Korea Group A
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. France Group B
8:30 p.m. USA vs. Puerto Rico Group A
10 p.m. Japan vs. Serbia Group B
11 p.m. Belgium vs. South Korea Group A
Fri., Sept. 23 12:30 a.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. China Group A
4 a.m. Canada vs. France Group B
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. Mali Group B
Sat., Sept. 24 12:30 a.m. USA vs. China Group A
4 a.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. South Korea Group A
6:30 a.m. Belgium vs. Puerto Rico Group A
Sun., Sept. 25 12:30 a.m. France vs. Mali Group B
4 a.m. Australia vs. Serbia Group B
6:30 a.m. Canada vs. Japan Group B
9:30 p.m. Belgium vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Group A
11:30 p.m. Mali vs. Serbia Group B
Mon., Sept. 26 12 a.m. USA vs. South Korea Group A
2 a.m. France vs. Japan Group B
3:30 a.m. China vs. Puerto Rico Group A
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. Canada Group B
9:30 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. South Korea Group A
11:30 p.m. Belgium vs. China Group A
Tues., Sept. 27 12 a.m. USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Group A
2 a.m. Canada vs. Mali Group B
3:30 a.m. France vs. Serbia Group B
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. Japan Group B
Wed., Sept. 28 10 p.m. Quarterfinal
Thurs., Sept. 29 12:30 a.m. Quarterfinal
4 a.m. Quarterfinal
6:30 a.m. Quarterfinal
Fri., Sept. 30 3 .m. Semifinal
5:30 a.m. Semifinal
11 p.m. Third-Place Game
Sat., Oct. 1 2 a.m. Final

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart lead U.S. women’s basketball roster for FIBA World Cup

By Sep 20, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart
Getty
A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a new-look U.S. women’s basketball roster for the FIBA World Cup that starts Thursday in Sydney (Wednesday night in the U.S.).

Wilson and Stewart, both bigs, are joined on the World Cup team by fellow Olympic gold medalists — guards Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Ariel Atkins and Kelsey Plum, the runner-up in WNBA MVP voting to Wilson.

The 2020 WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper are set to make their global championship debuts.

It’s the beginning of a new era for USA Basketball after the retirement of point guard Sue Bird, who played in every Olympics and worlds from 2002 through the Tokyo Games.

Diana Taurasi will miss a global championship for the first time since making her Olympic debut with Bird in 2004. The 40-year-old shooting guard suffered a WNBA season-ending quad injury earlier this summer.

MORE: FIBA Women’s World Cup Schedule

The U.S. is also without stalwart bigs: Sylvia Fowles, a four-time Olympic champion who retired this summer; Tina Charles, a three-time Olympic champion who said last month that she “served my time” with the national team; and Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic champion who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 with U.S. officials hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.

Add it all up, and it’s the first time since the 1994 Worlds — just before the current dynasty began at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics — that a U.S. roster for an Olympics or World Cup includes nobody over the age of 30. Before the 1994 World Cup, every U.S. Olympic player was age 29 or younger, according to Olympedia.org.

Alyssa Thomas is the lone player on the team who was alive the last time the U.S. lost an Olympic game in 1992.

Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx succeeded Dawn Staley as head coach for this Olympic cycle.

The U.S. will be favored to extend its dominance between Olympic and world championship competition — 52 consecutive wins and seven consecutive gold medals since it lost in the 2006 World semifinals to Russia.

The U.S. beat all of its seven opponents in Tokyo by double digits save Nigeria, which it defeated by nine. Nigeria’s federation withdrew its team from the World Cup over governance issues. Australia may be the biggest threat as host, but it is without superstar Liz Cambage, who may be finished with the national team.

U.S. women’s basketball roster for FIBA World Cup
Ariel Atkins — Tokyo Olympian
Shakira Austin
Kahleah Copper
Chelsea Gray — Tokyo Olympian
Sabrina Ionescu
Brionna Jones
Betnijah Laney
Jewell Loyd — Tokyo Olympian
Kelsey Plum — Tokyo Olympian (3×3)
Breanna Stewart — Tokyo Olympian
Alyssa Thomas
A’ja Wilson — Tokyo Olympian

