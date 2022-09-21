Annemiek van Vleuten taken to hospital after world road cycling championships crash

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 10:53 AM EDT
Annemiek van Vleuten
Getty
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Dutch star Annemiek van Vleuten crashed heavily at the world road cycling championships on Wednesday, was taken to a hospital and learned she fractured an elbow but does not need surgery.

“I am allowed to ride my bike, but depends on pain and needs to be sensible,” she tweeted. “Hope I can sleep.”

The Olympic and world champion, one of the biggest names at the Wollongong worlds, had a mechanical problem at the start of the mixed team relay.

“Don’t know what happened,” she tweeted. “I got out of balance, but what ever caused it: it will not help or change my situation.”

Her crash overshadowed the mixed team relay, where Switzerland won gold, Italy the silver and Australia the bronze.

Van Vleuten was second in the Dutchwomen’s pace line, only a few meters after setting off from the start ramp, when she lost control and hit the ground heavily. The Dutch ace was in shock and her right knee was bloodied as team staff rushed to her aid.

Van Vleuten was limping noticeably as she walked away from the crash scene.

It was unclear whether van Vleuten will start in Saturday’s road race, where she is one of the favorites. Even without van Vleuten, the powerful Dutch combination managed fifth place.

Three women and three men were part of each team in the relay on the 28.2-kilometer course. The Swiss, among the last teams to start, clocked 33 minutes, 47.17 seconds. Italy was 2.92 seconds behind.

Marit Bjørgen, Meghan Duggan the latest Winter Olympic stars to run NYC Marathon

By Sep 20, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT
Marit Bjørgen
Getty
Marit Bjørgen and Meghan Duggan are set to become the latest Winter Olympic gold medalists to run the New York City Marathon.

Bjørgen, the Winter Olympic record holder with 15 medals, and Duggan, who captained the U.S. women’s hockey team to gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, plan to do the five-borough race on Nov. 6.

Both are retired athletes with two kids. Both are charity runners — Bjørgen for AKTIV Against Cancer and Duggan for the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Bjørgen, a Norwegian cross-country skier, retired after her fifth Olympics in 2018. Cross-country skiers’ endurance talent usually crosses over well into the marathon.

Her goal is to break three hours, according to Norwegian media.

Kikkan Randall, who with Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing champions in 2018, ran the 2019 NYC Marathon in 2:55:12. She beat her three-hour goal, one year after her final round of chemotherapy for stage 2 breast cancer.

Billy Demong, the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist in Nordic combined (which combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping), ran the 2014 NYC Marathon in 2:33.05.

Other Winter Olympic stars to complete the NYC Marathon include short track speed skater Apolo Ohno (2011, 3:25:14) and luger Erin Hamlin (2018, 4:52:52).

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule

By Sep 20, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT
FIBA Women's World Cup
Getty
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics.

A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).

The new-look team includes nobody over the age of 30 for the first time since 1994, before the U.S. began its dynasty at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Americans have won 52 consecutive games between worlds and the Olympics dating to the 2006 Worlds bronze-medal game.

The field also includes host Australia, the U.S.’ former primary rival, and Olympic silver medalist Japan.

Nigeria, which played the U.S. the closest of any foe in Tokyo (losing by nine points), isn’t present after its federation withdrew the team over governance issues. Spain, ranked second in the world, failed to qualify.

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Round
Wed., Sept. 21 8:30 p.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Puerto Rico Group A
9:30 p.m. USA vs. Belgium Group A
11 p.m. Canada vs. Serbia Group B
Thurs., Sept. 22 12 a.m. Japan vs. Mali Group B
3:30 a.m. China vs. South Korea Group A
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. France Group B
8:30 p.m. USA vs. Puerto Rico Group A
10 p.m. Japan vs. Serbia Group B
11 p.m. Belgium vs. South Korea Group A
Fri., Sept. 23 12:30 a.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. China Group A
4 a.m. Canada vs. France Group B
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. Mali Group B
Sat., Sept. 24 12:30 a.m. USA vs. China Group A
4 a.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. South Korea Group A
6:30 a.m. Belgium vs. Puerto Rico Group A
Sun., Sept. 25 12:30 a.m. France vs. Mali Group B
4 a.m. Australia vs. Serbia Group B
6:30 a.m. Canada vs. Japan Group B
9:30 p.m. Belgium vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Group A
11:30 p.m. Mali vs. Serbia Group B
Mon., Sept. 26 12 a.m. USA vs. South Korea Group A
2 a.m. France vs. Japan Group B
3:30 a.m. China vs. Puerto Rico Group A
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. Canada Group B
9:30 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. South Korea Group A
11:30 p.m. Belgium vs. China Group A
Tues., Sept. 27 12 a.m. USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Group A
2 a.m. Canada vs. Mali Group B
3:30 a.m. France vs. Serbia Group B
6:30 a.m. Australia vs. Japan Group B
Wed., Sept. 28 10 p.m. Quarterfinal
Thurs., Sept. 29 12:30 a.m. Quarterfinal
4 a.m. Quarterfinal
6:30 a.m. Quarterfinal
Fri., Sept. 30 3 .m. Semifinal
5:30 a.m. Semifinal
11 p.m. Third-Place Game
Sat., Oct. 1 2 a.m. Final

