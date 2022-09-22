U.S. women’s basketball team wins FIBA World Cup opener missing players

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 9:13 AM EDT
Alyssa Thomas
Getty
0 Comments

SYDNEY — It’s been a whirlwind week for Alyssa Thomas.

She went from losing in the WNBA Finals on Sunday to flying 10,000 miles to Australia a day later to play for the United States in the World Cup. Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in her debut for the Americans, who beat Belgium 87-72 in the tournament opener on Thursday.

After finding out she’d be on the U.S. roster, she never gave any thought to skipping the World Cup.

“Excited to be a part of this, been waiting a long time,” the 30-year-old Thomas said.

U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve was impressed with what Thomas was able to do with the short turnaround time.

“It’s what I expected Alyssa to do, as it’s just what she does. She’s a competitor and knows how to (play),” Reeve said. “WNBA players don’t get enough credit for how well that they transition from overseas play to WNBA play to national team play.”

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Jewell Loyd also scored 14 for the short-handed U.S. team, which was still missing Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. They were on their way to Australia after celebrating the franchise’s first WNBA championship with a parade on Tuesday. The trio is expected to be in Sydney on Friday.

MORE: FIBA Women’s World Cup Schedule, Results

Thomas and her UConn teammate Brionna Jones, who also arrived on Wednesday, were two of six players on the roster who hadn’t played for the U.S. in either the World Cup or Olympics.

This team is very different from the one that won a third straight gold in Spain in 2018. Sue Bird is retired, and Diana Taurasi is out after suffering a WNBA season-ending injury. Brittney Griner, who would have been on this team, is in a Russian jail after being convicted of drug possession last month in a politically charged case and sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government is trying to secure her release.

These teams met in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, with the Americans using a big third quarter to pull away and win by 16.

The Americans jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before Belgium settled down to get within one. The U.S. lengthened the lead again behind Stewart and Loyd and was up 48-39 at the half. The Americans went on a 12-4 run to start the third quarter and put the game away.

The U.S. did a stellar job defensively on Belgian Emma Meesseman. The Chicago Sky star led the Olympics in scoring last year, averaging 26.8 points. She had four against the U.S, which has now won 23 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans are three wins short of matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006.

Julie Vanloo scored 13 points to lead Belgium.

“Really proud of this young team,” Meesseman said. “Sometimes we lacked focus but a lot to be proud of and looking forward to the next few games.”

NEW NUMBER: USA Basketball decided to have no one wear Griner’s No. 15 in this tournament. The Americans have used numbers 4 to 15 for a long time. Brionna Jones, who would have been 15, was wearing No. 16.

SCOREBOARD: Puerto Rico beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 82-58 for the country’s first-ever World Cup win.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE WATCH: Thomas, who had a triple-double in each of the last two games in the WNBA Finals, fell just short of getting the first one at the World Cup since Erika Dobrovicova did it in 1994 for the Slovak Republic against Spain. Assists and rebounds weren’t kept before 1994.

TIP-INS: The U.S. had 25 assists on 30 baskets. … The Americans forced 25 Belgium turnovers that led to 27 points. … Belgium hit 11 3-pointers to stay in the game.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Ski Jumping
Ski jumping World Cup returns to U.S. for first time since 2004
Max Whitlock
Max Whitlock, Olympic gymnastics champion, not on British team for world...
FIBA Women's World Cup
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

Ski jumping World Cup returns to U.S. for first time since 2004

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
Ski Jumping
Getty
0 Comments

Ski Jumping’s top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York.

Ski jumping’s last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver.

“This is a game-changer for our organization,” USA Nordic CEO Adam Provost said “The opportunity to bring in the best ski jumpers in the world to Lake Placid will give our sport a platform for growth that we haven’t had in close to 20 years.”

Organizers were looking for a venue to host the World Cup after they planned to hold the event in Iron Mountain, Michigan, an option that became unfeasible last month.

Lake Placid, which hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics, became an attractive alternative because the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority recently invested millions to make its ski jumping complex world class.

“Having the World Cup back on U.S. soil is very important in developing the sport of Ski Jumping in this country, and across the world,” USA Nordic men’s and women’s ski jumping coach Anders Johnson said.

Only one American, Anders Haugen, has earned an Olympic ski jumping medal and that was at the first Winter Olympics in 1924. Haugen left the Games without any hardware, but 50 years later was awarded bronze after a scoring error was confirmed.

In an attempt to improve the chances the U.S. can compete with the world’s best ski jumpers, USA Nordic Sport began a partnership last month with Norway’s governing body in the sport. American and Norwegian national ski jumping teams will share coaches, training facilities, sports science data and efforts to attract sponsors as part of a four-year agreement.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Max Whitlock
Max Whitlock, Olympic gymnastics champion, not on British team for world...
FIBA Women's World Cup
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
Alyssa Thomas
U.S. women’s basketball team wins FIBA World Cup opener missing players

Max Whitlock, Olympic gymnastics champion, not on British team for world championships

By Sep 22, 2022, 9:48 AM EDT
Max Whitlock
Getty
0 Comments

Max Whitlock, a six-time Olympic gymnastics medalist, is not on the British team for next month’s world championships in Liverpool.

Whitlock, 29, said on July 28 that he stopped training for 10 months after the Tokyo Games, where he won a second consecutive pommel horse gold.

“I needed to take time off,” he said on the BBC’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he also did not compete.

Whitlock did say then that if the Tokyo Olympics had been held in 2020, he would have been able to compete at the 2022 Commonwealths.

Whitlock won at least one medal at every Olympics and world championships from 2012 through Tokyo before missing last fall’s worlds.

The British men’s team for Liverpool instead is led by 2019 World parallel bars champion Joe Fraser.

The top three teams at worlds qualify spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nine more spots will be available at 2023 Worlds.

Great Britain was fourth at the Tokyo Games, one spot ahead of the U.S. Olympic champion Russia was unable to qualify for worlds while banned from international competition due to the war in Ukraine.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Ski Jumping
Ski jumping World Cup returns to U.S. for first time since 2004
FIBA Women's World Cup
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
Alyssa Thomas
U.S. women’s basketball team wins FIBA World Cup opener missing players