2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics.
A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
The new-look team includes nobody over the age of 30 for the first time since 1994, before the U.S. began its dynasty at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Americans have won 52 consecutive games between worlds and the Olympics dating to the 2006 Worlds bronze-medal game.
The field also includes host Australia, the U.S.’ former primary rival, and Olympic silver medalist Japan.
Nigeria, which played the U.S. the closest of any foe in Tokyo (losing by nine points), isn’t present after its federation withdrew the team over governance issues. Spain, ranked second in the world, failed to qualify.
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Round
|Wed., Sept. 21
|8:30 p.m.
|Puerto Rico 82, Bosnia and Herzegovina 58
|Group A
|9:30 p.m.
|USA 87, Belgium 72
|Group A
|11 p.m.
|Canada 67, Serbia 60
|Group B
|Thurs., Sept. 22
|12 a.m.
|Japan 89, Mali 56
|Group B
|3:30 a.m.
|China 107, South Korea 44
|Group A
|6:30 a.m.
|France 70, Australia 57
|Group B
|8:30 p.m.
|USA 106, Puerto Rico 42
|Group A
|10 p.m.
|Serbia 69, Japan 64
|Group B
|11 p.m.
|Belgium 84, South Korea 61
|Group A
|Fri., Sept. 23
|12:30 a.m.
|China 98, Bosnia and Herzegovina 51
|Group A
|4 a.m.
|Canada 59, France 45
|Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia 118, Mali 58
|Group B
|Sat., Sept. 24
|12:30 a.m.
|USA vs. China
|Group A
|4 a.m.
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. South Korea
|Group A
|6:30 a.m.
|Belgium vs. Puerto Rico
|Group A
|Sun., Sept. 25
|12:30 a.m.
|France vs. Mali
|Group B
|4 a.m.
|Australia vs. Serbia
|Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Canada vs. Japan
|Group B
|9:30 p.m.
|Belgium vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Group A
|11:30 p.m.
|Mali vs. Serbia
|Group B
|Mon., Sept. 26
|12 a.m.
|USA vs. South Korea
|Group A
|2 a.m.
|France vs. Japan
|Group B
|3:30 a.m.
|China vs. Puerto Rico
|Group A
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia vs. Canada
|Group B
|9:30 p.m.
|Puerto Rico vs. South Korea
|Group A
|11:30 p.m.
|Belgium vs. China
|Group A
|Tues., Sept. 27
|12 a.m.
|USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Group A
|2 a.m.
|Canada vs. Mali
|Group B
|3:30 a.m.
|France vs. Serbia
|Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia vs. Japan
|Group B
|Wed., Sept. 28
|10 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Thurs., Sept. 29
|12:30 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|4 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|6:30 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Fri., Sept. 30
|3 .m.
|Semifinal
|5:30 a.m.
|Semifinal
|11 p.m.
|Third-Place Game
|Sat., Oct. 1
|2 a.m.
|Final