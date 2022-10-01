The U.S. women’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics.
A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headlined a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, included neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
The new-look team had nobody over the age of 30 for the first time since 1994, before the U.S. began its dynasty at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Americans have won 60 consecutive games between worlds and the Olympics dating to the 2006 Worlds bronze-medal game.
The U.S. beat China in the final, while host Australia took bronze to send 41-year-old Lauren Jackson into retirement.
Nigeria, which played the U.S. the closest of any foe in Tokyo (losing by nine points), wasn’t present after its federation withdrew the team over governance issues. Spain, ranked second in the world, failed to qualify.
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Schedule, Results
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Round
|Wed., Sept. 21
|8:30 p.m.
|Puerto Rico 82, Bosnia and Herzegovina 58
|Group A
|9:30 p.m.
|USA 87, Belgium 72
|Group A
|11 p.m.
|Canada 67, Serbia 60
|Group B
|Thurs., Sept. 22
|12 a.m.
|Japan 89, Mali 56
|Group B
|3:30 a.m.
|China 107, South Korea 44
|Group A
|6:30 a.m.
|France 70, Australia 57
|Group B
|8:30 p.m.
|USA 106, Puerto Rico 42
|Group A
|10 p.m.
|Serbia 69, Japan 64
|Group B
|11 p.m.
|Belgium 84, South Korea 61
|Group A
|Fri., Sept. 23
|12:30 a.m.
|China 98, Bosnia and Herzegovina 51
|Group A
|4 a.m.
|Canada 59, France 45
|Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia 118, Mali 58
|Group B
|Sat., Sept. 24
|12:30 a.m.
|USA 77, China 63
|Group A
|4 a.m.
|South Korea 99, Bosnia and Herzegovina 66
|Group A
|6:30 a.m.
|Belgium 68, Puerto Rico 65
|Group A
|Sun., Sept. 25
|12:30 a.m.
|France 74, Mali 59
|Group B
|4 a.m.
|Australia 69, Serbia 54
|Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Canada 70, Japan 56
|Group B
|9:30 p.m.
|Belgium 85, Bosnia and Herzegovina 55
|Group A
|11:30 p.m.
|Serbia 81, Mali 68
|Group B
|Mon., Sept. 26
|12 a.m.
|USA 145, South Korea 69
|Group A
|2 a.m.
|France 67, Japan 53
|Group B
|3:30 a.m.
|China 95, Puerto Rico 60
|Group A
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia 75, Canada 72
|Group B
|9:30 p.m.
|Puerto Rico 92, South Korea 73
|Group A
|11:30 p.m.
|China 81, Belgium 55
|Group A
|Tues., Sept. 27
|12 a.m.
|USA 121, Bosnia and Herzegovina 59
|Group A
|2 a.m.
|Canada 88, Mali 65
|Group B
|3:30 a.m.
|Serbia 68, France 62
|Group B
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia 71, Japan 54
|Group B
|Wed., Sept. 28
|10 p.m.
|USA 88, Serbia 55
|Quarterfinals
|Thurs., Sept. 29
|12:30 a.m.
|Canada 79, Puerto Rico 60
|Quarterfinals
|4 a.m.
|China 85, France 71
|Quarterfinals
|6:30 a.m.
|Australia 86, Belgium 69
|Quarterfinals
|Fri., Sept. 30
|3 a.m.
|USA 83, Canada 43
|Semifinals
|5:30 a.m.
|China 61, Australia 59
|Semifinals
|11 p.m.
|Australia 95, Canada 65
|Third-Place Game
|Sat., Oct. 1
|2 a.m.
|USA 83, China 61
|Gold-Medal Game