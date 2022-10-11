British sprinter CJ Ujah banned 22 months after Olympic medal stripped

Associated PressOct 11, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
CJ Ujah
Getty
0 Comments

British sprinter Chijindu “CJ” Ujah was banned for 22 months on Monday after testing positive for two prohibited substances during the Tokyo Olympics.

Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23 after the final of the 4x100m relay, in which Britain finished second. Ujah has already been stripped of his silver medal, as have teammates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

The ban was backdated to Aug. 6 last year, the date of the positive test, so Ujah can return on June 5 next year, two months before the world championship in Budapest.

Announcing the ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said it accepted Ujah’s explanation that he did not intentionally take prohibited drugs and that his failed test was “as a result of his ingestion of a contaminated supplement.”

A two-year ban was reduced to 22 months because he admitted to the violation.

“Taking supplements is risky for athletes as they can be contaminated or even adulterated with prohibited substances,” said Brett Clothier, head of AIU. “Athletes owe it to their fellow competitors to be 100% certain before putting anything into their body.

“If there’s the slightest doubt, leave it out.”

The ban means Ujah cannot compete in the first five Diamond League meets next year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich just misses world record at Chicago Marathon; Emily Sisson...
Chicago Marathon 2022
2022 Chicago Marathon results

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns

Associated PressOct 11, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT
Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Getty
0 Comments

Hockey Canada ousted CEO Scott Smith on Tuesday and the board of directors also resigned due to a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core.

Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top, unable to survive the fallout related to how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that an interim management committee will be put in place to guide the organization until a new board, which is set to be elected in December, appoints Smith’s successor.

Hockey Canada said the outgoing board recognized “the urgent need for new leadership and new perspectives” in stepping down.

Former board chair Michael Brind’Amour resigned in August and interim chair Andrea Skinner stepped down Saturday after politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, called for leadership change and corporate sponsors jumped ship.

Smith took over from outgoing CEO Tom Renney on July 1 after a succession plan was announced in April. But Hockey Canada’s world started to come crashing down shortly thereafter.

TSN was first to report in May that an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a $3.55 million lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players — including members of the country’s world junior team — after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario.

Police in London later said they would reopen the investigation into the 2018 incident, and the NHL is also conducting an investigation because many of the players from that junior team are now in the league.

Then there was the revelation that Hockey Canada had a secretive fund partly maintained by minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault and abuse claims.

A Hockey Canada official testified in July that the organization had doled out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and abuse claims since 1989 — not including this year’s payout to the London plaintiff. The majority went to the victims of disgraced former junior hockey coach Graham James.

The organization also has said members of the 2003 men’s world junior team are being investigated for a group sexual assault. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Hockey Canada has had its federal funding cut off.

Also Tuesday, Bauer Hockey paused its partnership as the official equipment provider for Hockey Canada’s men’s teams and its sponsorship of men’s tournaments, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization’s leadership “extremely disturbing.”

Bauer said Hockey Canada will be able to purchase gear for men’s programs, with profits being invested in hockey programs for girls, women and other underrepresented communities. It also will continue to supply equipment to the women’s programs.

Bauer’s move follows similar announcements by sponsors including Nike, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

CJ Ujah
British sprinter CJ Ujah banned 22 months after Olympic medal stripped
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich just misses world record at Chicago Marathon; Emily Sisson...
Chicago Marathon 2022
2022 Chicago Marathon results

Ruth Chepngetich just misses world record at Chicago Marathon; Emily Sisson breaks American record

By Oct 9, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson broke the American record at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Chepngetich repeated as Chicago champion in 2:14:18, which was 14 seconds off the world record.

“I wanted to break the world record … but I’m happy,” she said. “Next time, I will not miss it.”

Through 40 kilometers of the 42.1-kilometer race, Chepngetich was on pace to break the world record of 2:14:04 set by countrywoman Brigid Kosgei in 2019, also on the flat roads of Chicago.

Sisson finished second in 2:18:29, breaking the American record of 2:19:12 set by Keira D’Amato in Houston on Jan. 16. Sisson, 30, ran her first mass marathon since dropping out of the Tokyo Olympic Trials as a pre-race favorite.

CHICAGO MARATHON: Results

“I actually didn’t know what pace I was on the whole time,” Sisson said in a press conference. “I just was given instructions to go off my pacers and not think about time at all, so I had no clue what pace I was running until, I think, like a mile to go. A few people told me to pick it up, so I thought, oh, I must be close to either breaking 2:20 or the American record, but I didn’t know which one.”

Her “main goal” going into the race was 2:20, and if she felt good, she would go for the American record. After she crossed the finish line, Sisson asked her husband, Shane Quinn, “What did I run?” and then “Where did I finish?”

“I never saw a vehicle or a camera,” during the race, she said, “so I was like, I must not be on American record pace, because I figured they’d show it if I was.”

Kenyan Benson Kipruto won the men’s race in 2:04:24, tacking another major marathon title on top of his win in Boston last year. Conner Mantz was the top American in seventh place in 2:08:16 in his debut marathon, becoming the seventh-fastest American in history.

Chepngetich, a 28-year-old mom, went out incredibly fast — 65:44 at the halfway point; 2:11:28 pace — and slowed over the last 13.1 miles. Last year in Chicago, Chepngetich also went out hard (67:34) and came home in 74:57, winning in 2:22:31.

Chepngetich put in the fastest performance of a historic last year-plus in women’s marathoning: Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir became the first runner to win the Olympics, Boston and New York City in a career, doing so in a nine-month span.

Kosgei then won the Tokyo Marathon on March 6 in 2:16:02. Ethiopian Tigist Assefa then won the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 25 in 2:15:37. Another Ethiopian, Yalemzef Yehualaw, won marathons in Hamburg and London in 2:17:23 and 2:17:26 this year. All of those times are in the top 12 in history.

Next Sunday, Ethiopians Almaz Ayana (2016 Olympic 10,000m champion) and Genzebe Dibaba (1500m world record holder) make their marathon debuts in Amsterdam. On Nov. 6, Kenyan Hellen Obiri (two-time Olympic 5000m silver medalist) makes her marathon debut in New York City. On Dec. 4, Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey (5000m and 10,000m world record holder) makes her marathon debut in Valencia, Spain.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns
CJ Ujah
British sprinter CJ Ujah banned 22 months after Olympic medal stripped
Chicago Marathon 2022
2022 Chicago Marathon results