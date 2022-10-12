Mariah Bell moves on from competitive figure skating

By Oct 12, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
Mariah Bell
Getty
Mariah Bell, who last season became the oldest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in 95 years and made her first Olympic team at age 25, announced she is ending her competitive career.

“All good things must come to an end and I am so lucky I am ending with my love of skating at an all time high,” Bell wrote on social media. “See you on the ice again but now just for the fun of shows.”

Bell endured by winning her first national title in her ninth senior nationals appearance, a record wait in women’s singles, before placing 10th at the Olympics and fourth at the world championships.

She did not enter this fall’s Grand Prix Series while deciding her competitive future.

After winning the 2013 U.S. junior silver medal, she had her senior breakout three years later: a runner-up at Skate America, two months after moving from Colorado to California to train under Rafael Arutunian.

She was fifth at the 2018 U.S. Championships, missing that three-woman Olympic team. Bell rebounded to place third and second at the next two nationals, including a mesmerizing “Hallelujah” free skate at the latter after adding Adam Rippon to her coaching team.

After not making the 2021 World Championships team, she rebounded again to win the 2022 national title and become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s singles skater since 1928.

“If you have a dream, there is no limit on the time you have to achieve that dream,” Bell said at nationals.

Bell is the second woman from the three-woman U.S. Olympic team to announce the end of her competitive career after Alysa LiuKaren Chen, the third member of the team, is not competing this fall while returning to classes at Cornell and has not announced if or when she will compete again.

Bell is the first U.S. woman to leave competitive skating rather than defend a national title since Sasha Cohen in 2007 and the first to outright end her competitive career as national champion in three decades.

World figure skating championships to return to Boston

By Oct 12, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
World Figure Skating Championships
Getty Images
Boston will host the March 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, the biggest international competition for the year preceding the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced, provisionally, that Boston will host worlds for the second time, after doing so at TD Garden in 2016, the last time any U.S. venue held the annual event. U.S. Figure Skating said TD Garden will again be the venue in 2025.

The ISU also announced that Prague will provisionally host the 2026 World Championships, held the month after the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The ISU previously announced that the 2023 Worlds will be in Saitama, Japan. The 2024 Worlds will be in Montreal.

The 2025 Worlds are expected to largely determine the number of entries each nation receives at the 2026 Olympics.

In 2016, the U.S. earned three medals at worlds in Boston — Ashley Wagner‘s silver and ice dance silver (Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani) and bronze (Madison Chock and Evan Bates). Chock and Bates are still competing, entering this season as the world’s top returning dance couple.

The last American figure skater to win a world title on American ice was Evan Lysacek in Los Angeles in 2009.

The 2022-23 figure skating season starts in earnest with Skate America next week.

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns

Associated PressOct 11, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT
Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Getty Images
Hockey Canada ousted CEO Scott Smith on Tuesday and the board of directors also resigned due to a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core.

Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top, unable to survive the fallout related to how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that an interim management committee will be put in place to guide the organization until a new board, which is set to be elected in December, appoints Smith’s successor.

Hockey Canada said the outgoing board recognized “the urgent need for new leadership and new perspectives” in stepping down.

Former board chair Michael Brind’Amour resigned in August and interim chair Andrea Skinner stepped down Saturday after politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, called for leadership change and corporate sponsors jumped ship.

Smith took over from outgoing CEO Tom Renney on July 1 after a succession plan was announced in April. But Hockey Canada’s world started to come crashing down shortly thereafter.

TSN was first to report in May that an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a $3.55 million lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players — including members of the country’s world junior team — after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario.

Police in London later said they would reopen the investigation into the 2018 incident, and the NHL is also conducting an investigation because many of the players from that junior team are now in the league.

Then there was the revelation that Hockey Canada had a secretive fund partly maintained by minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault and abuse claims.

A Hockey Canada official testified in July that the organization had doled out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and abuse claims since 1989 — not including this year’s payout to the London plaintiff. The majority went to the victims of disgraced former junior hockey coach Graham James.

The organization also has said members of the 2003 men’s world junior team are being investigated for a group sexual assault. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Hockey Canada has had its federal funding cut off.

Also Tuesday, Bauer Hockey paused its partnership as the official equipment provider for Hockey Canada’s men’s teams and its sponsorship of men’s tournaments, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization’s leadership “extremely disturbing.”

Bauer said Hockey Canada will be able to purchase gear for men’s programs, with profits being invested in hockey programs for girls, women and other underrepresented communities. It also will continue to supply equipment to the women’s programs.

Bauer’s move follows similar announcements by sponsors including Nike, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons.

